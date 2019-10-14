chainBLX Digital Ledger and Token Creator Available for ICO/ITO and Startups

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of its Digital Token Ledger this Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, chainBLX will have successfully implemented phase 2 of its three-step program to revolutionize the FinTech industry by offering a suite of services resulting in a decentralized worldwide stock, derivative and financial market. (chainBLX business plan is available here: https://chainblx.io/index.php?p=/discussion/114/chainblx-business-plan-overview#latest)

chainBLX digital Stock Ledger allows users to import, create and manage tokens easily and in a legally compliant way in many jurisdictions worldwide. The Token Ledger is seamlessly integrated with the ChainBLX accreditation platform, which has already been assisting investors and companies over the last six months, to help users with their due diligence needs as well as with the mediation platform and business development consultancy platform, assisting multiple companies globally.

"chainBLX is technologically ready to implement phase 3, which compromises the decentralized exchange allowing digitized fiat and crypto currencies and digitalized stock trading from stocks currently traded on major stock exchanges, as well as our clients tokens/stocks," said Karl Seelig, co-founder and CEO of chainBLX referring to an innovative construct of mutual funds, which will be surrounding chainBLX technology.

The ledger, as well as other technologies, will be presented to a select audience (press welcome: registration link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blockchain-mixer-hosted-by-digitaldavos2020-chainblx-tickets-76178444779?aff=ebdssbdestsearch ) on Oct. 16, 2019, at a private event hosted together with Digital.Davos at 9715 South Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90210 at 6:30 p.m.

Technologically, chainBLX utilizes ETH ERC20 tokens on the Ethereum decentralized blockchain and SQL databases with Merkle trees to speed up transactions with events locked at the decentralized blockchain for transparency reasons. For more information: https://chainblx.io/index.php?p=/discussion/324/chainblx-ledger#latest.

Press Contact

Karl Seelig

Tel +310 990 0001

Email Karl@chainBLX.com

Website chainblx.io

SOURCE chainBLX

Related Links

https://chainblx.io

