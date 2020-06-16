Chainlink Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainlink, the blockchain-agnostic decentralized oracle network, has been selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers".

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development, and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. Technology Pioneers community is an integral part of the larger Global Innovators community of start-ups at the World Economic Forum.

Following its selection as a Technology Pioneer, Chainlink's co-founder Sergey Nazarov will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events, and discussions throughout the year. Chainlink will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with policymakers and private sector leaders to help define the global agenda on key issues.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum," said Nazarov. "Using smart contracts on the blockchain to bring enforceable guarantees to contractual obligations has widespread social and economic benefits. We're proud to play a role in bringing accountability and automation to global and local economies, and we look forward to contributing to Forum dialogues on this challenge."

This year's cohort selection marks the 20th anniversary of the Tech Pioneers community. Throughout its 20-year run, many Technology Pioneers have continuously contributed to advancement in their industries while some have even gone on to become household names. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

2020 Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The diversity of these companies extends to their leadership as well, as over 25% of 2020 Tech Pioneers are female led. The firms also come from regions all around the world, extending their community far beyond Silicon Valley. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms .

