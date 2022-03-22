Chainlink Labs to Present at Barclays Crypto & Blockchain Summit

Chainlink Co-founder Sergey Nazarov will explore how decentralized technologies are transforming the financial sector

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainlink Labs , the organization developing the industry standard middleware for connecting enterprises to the blockchain economy, today announced that Sergey Nazarov, Chainlink co-founder, will present at the virtual Barclays Crypto & Blockchain Summit on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The annual Barclays Crypto & Blockchain Summit provides Barclays' institutional clients with insights into the development of the blockchain sector. This year's event will dive into topics including on-ramps into the smart contract economy, decentralized finance (DeFi), the path to broader institutional blockchain adoption, and more.

Nazarov will join a fireside conversation hosted by Ramsey El-Assal, senior equity research analyst at Barclays. Their discussion will focus on why the banking industry should be thinking about DeFi as a growing market, how Chainlink technology enables the growth of DeFi and the broader smart contract economy, and how traditional institutions should adapt to recent breakthroughs in the financial services sector powered by blockchain and oracle technology.

A replay of the presentation is expected to be available on the official Chainlink YouTube channel in early April.

About Chainlink Labs

Chainlink Labs is the leading provider of secure and reliable open-source blockchain oracle solutions, enhancing smart contracts by connecting them to a wide range of off-chain data sources and computations, such as asset prices, web APIs, IoT devices, payment systems, and more. We are dedicated to the development and integration of Chainlink as the standard decentralized oracle framework used by smart contracts across any blockchain.

