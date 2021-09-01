ChainSys and eQuip-T announce partnership that enables seamless data integration for Customer's B2B engagements

The direct connection between eQuip-T's "Opportunity Management" and "Order Cycle Management" services and ChainSys's suite of 9000+ pre-validated connectors will enable faster and seamless data integration and data quality with customers' existing business systems.

In a rapidly transforming business environment, companies are challenged to demonstrate resilience and growth at the same time. Digital transformation alone cannot help with this. A holistic view of the ecosystem is required to reduce waste and increase efficiency. These measures help companies make their core businesses more sustainable, while at the same time venturing into new business segments.

The partnership between eQuip-T and ChainSys will allow for leaner and complementary efforts that will automate business processes, provide a path forward to future AI and ML assisted analytics, and significantly reduce software deployment and adoption timelines.

"It is our pleasure to announce that eQuip-T's modular approach towards solving complex value chain issues will significantly be enhanced using ChainSys' ready built connectors. This will create visibility to availability of resources, and boost productivity amongst ecosystem partners." said Indrajit Datta and Amanpreet Sethi, Co-founders of eQuip-T, Inc.

"Ready to use connection adapters covering the landscape of leading Enterprise Applications, and wherewithal to orchestrate data movements along with data quality and governance is going to be a must-have for enterprises and their value chain especially in today's API Economy. Our partnership with eQuip-T will empower clients to simplify the complex data flow across the value chain to expedite decision making and make their business agile", said Sundu Rathinam, ChainSys President.

The partnership, developed by ChainSys and eQuip-T will provide an interconnected system that delivers a holistic and transparent view across our client's value chain.

SOURCE eQuip-T , Inc.

