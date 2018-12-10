Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the USO Embark on 18th Annual Holiday Tour to Show Service Members Appreciation and Support

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: USO Holiday Tour led by 19th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joe Dunford

WHO:

USO CEO and President Dr. J.D. Crouch II

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joe Dunford

DJ DJ J. Dayz

Three-Time CrossFit Champion Mat Fraser

Comedian Jessimae Peluso

Singer and television host Kellie Pickler

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia

Olympian Shaun White

WHEN: Winter 2018

WHERE: For security reasons, locations and tour dates cannot be released at this time. Photos and other assets will be available Dec. 28.

WHY: Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines deploy to locations all over the world in order to ensure the safety and security of America. The USO Holiday Tours are specially tailored to bring them entertainment and morale while they can't be with their loved ones. Keeping service members connected to family, home and country is essential to their health and welfare while they are deployed.

For more than 77 years, the USO has provided a vital connection between service members, their families and the American people as a Force Behind the Forces®. This tour continues the USO's legacy of partnering with the Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to bring a piece of home to troops around the world during the holiday season.

Committed to connecting service members to family, home and country, Dunford's special guests bring a sense of cheer and express gratitude as they visit multiple military bases and host variety-style USO shows for virtually every branch of the armed forces. The upcoming USO tour will mark the 12th tour for Pickler, seventh for Valderrama, fifth for Dunford and third for Ventimiglia. This trip is the first USO tour for Peluso and White.

QUOTES:

Attributed to General Joe Dunford:

"Since WWII, the USO has provided a vital connection between service members, their families and the American people. I believe one of the most important reasons we are able to recruit and retain high quality men and woman in our all-volunteer force is because they know that what they do is appreciated, and that our nation has their backs. The USO plays a key role in that regard as a Force Behind the Forces. To the USO and its volunteers around the world, my wife Ellyn and I thank you from the bottom of our hearts for bringing a little piece of home to our service members and their families no matter where they may serve."

Attributed to Dr. J.D. Crouch II:

"When our men and women in uniform deploy globally and put the needs of the nation before the needs of themselves – their selflessness is unwavering. Being away during the holidays can be particularly challenging for them, so we put together this annual USO tour to keep our service members spirits high and hope to bring them a sense of connection and encouragement through entertainment. We want them to know that America stands strong behind them as they serve our nation."

Attributed to Wilmer Valderrama:

"So excited to be a force behind the forces and partner with the USO and Gen. Dunford to spend the holidays with our service members overseas. I feel privileged to go on now my 7th tour paying respect to our men and women. As an American, it has been one of the proudest moments of my career to be able to bring a little piece of home to the troops and to personally say thank you."

Attributed to Shaun White:

"I've always wanted to do something with our service members, so when the USO and Gen. Dunford invited me to spend the holidays with them, I immediately jumped at the opportunity. What they do every day is an inspiration to me, and I can't wait to tell them face-to-face just how much I appreciate them."

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit uso.org.

