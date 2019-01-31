Chaka Khan, Stacey Abrams, and Alice Walker to Speak at the 2019 Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Enterprise hosts its 14th annual Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit on Thursday, Feb. 28 to Sunday, March 3, at The Mirage in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Summit, hosted by ADP, is the leading executive development conference for women and annually welcomes more than 1,000 mid- to senior-level power players and C-suite executives from across the country.

This year's conference highlights include:

The Women of Power Legacy Awards dinner honoring those who blazed trails and redefined the standard of success for women of color. This year's recipients are Chaka Khan : singer, songwriter, actor, and activist; Cynthia Marshall : CEO, Dallas Mavericks; Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie : 10 th Episcopal District AME Church; and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Alice Walker .

: singer, songwriter, actor, and activist; : CEO, Dallas Mavericks; : 10 Episcopal District AME Church; and Pulitzer Prize-winning author . Wall Street veteran Carla Harris will have a frank exploration of unconscious biases and fears in the workplace, and will provide specific proactive steps you can take to include those who don't look like you as part of the solution you and your organization needs.

will have a frank exploration of unconscious biases and fears in the workplace, and will provide specific proactive steps you can take to include those who don't look like you as part of the solution you and your organization needs. Georgia's gubernatorial candidate and rising Democratic star Stacey Abrams will discuss key takeaways from her historic campaign.

gubernatorial candidate and rising Democratic star will discuss key takeaways from her historic campaign. 45-minute executive one-on-one coaching to sharpen attendees' winning edge

Valerie Jarrett , the ultimate White House insider and senior adviser to President Obama will open up about her journey as a daughter, mother, lawyer, business leader, and public servant with CNN Political Commentator, Symone D. Sanders .

the ultimate White House insider and senior adviser to President Obama will open up about her journey as a daughter, mother, lawyer, business leader, and public servant with CNN Political Commentator, Michael Jackson One Show .

Now in its 14th year, the Women of Power Summit features influential speakers and one-on-one keynote sessions with top executives—many of whom are women of color themselves. In addition, the Summit offers more than 20 hours of lifestyle, leadership, and professional development workshops with countless opportunities to network with like-minded peers. Attendees will be empowered, inspired, and equipped with the necessary tools to implement a strategy for success beginning the moment the conference concludes.

"Every year, the Summit offers plenty that's new: speakers, sponsors, topics that tap into emerging issues, and the unique challenges we face," says Chief Brand Officer of the Women of Power Summit Caroline V. Clarke. "What never changes is our commitment to this audience's success and their need for greater connection with each other. This event is relevant, resonant, and unparalleled, and we are so excited about this year."

Confirmed speakers and awardees include:

Chaka Khan, Singer, Songwriter, Actor, Activist

Cynthia Marshall, CEO, Dallas Mavericks

Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie, 10th Episcopal District AME Church

Alice Walker, Pulitzer Prize-winning Author

Pam El, Former CMO, NBA, PKE Global Services

Ann M. Fudge, Vice Chairman, Senior Independent Director, Unilever

Angelina Darrisaw, Founder, C-Suite Coach

Stacey Abrams Founder, Fair Fight

Mahisha Dellinger, Founder & CEO, Curls Beauty Brands

Valerie Jarrett, Former Senior Advisor, Obama Administration

Jo Ann Jenkins, CEO, AARP

Carolynn Johnson, Chief Operations Officer, DiversityInc

Evita Robinson, Founder, Nomadness Travel Tribe

Elisa Leary, VP, Human Resources, Macy's

Symone D. Sanders, Political Commentator, CNN

Lisa Skeete Tatum, Founder & CEO, Landit

Lisa Wardell, President & CEO, Adtalem Global Education

Shellye Archambeau, Board Director, Verizon & Nordstrom

The host sponsor of the 2019 Women of Power Summit is ADP. Presenting sponsors include Accenture, AT&T, Dell, PepsiCo, Pfizer, Prudential, Toyota, and Walmart. Platinum sponsors are AARP, Georgia-Pacific/ Koch, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Macy's; and Corporate sponsors are Apple, Bank of America, Dow, Estée Lauder, FedEx, Google, MGM and Southwest.

The Summit begins Thursday, Feb, 28 and concludes Sunday, March 3. To register and find out more information, visit www.blackenterprise.com/wps and follow @BlackEnterprise on Twitter.

Black Enterprise, your ultimate source to build Wealth for Life, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. Since 1970, BE has provided essential business information and advice to professionals, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and decision makers. Every month, Black Enterprise magazine provides 6 million readers with information on entrepreneurship, careers, and financial management. A multimedia company, BE also produces television programming, business and lifestyle events, Web content, and digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

SOURCE BLACK ENTERPRISE

Related Links

http://www.blackenterprise.com

