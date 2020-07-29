Challenger Breadware Names Professional Baker Greg Wade as First-Ever Brand Ambassador

"Challenger Breadware is changing the way home bakers bake," said Wade. "The Challenger Bread Pan is my go-to when baking at home. It creates beautiful bread every time. I am proud to be teaming up with a company that offers a range of quality products for the at-home baker."

Wade is head baker for Chicago-based Publican Quality Bread, where he oversees the bread program for all of One Off Hospitality Group, the largest Chicago-based restaurant group that includes avec, Big Star (Wicker Park & Wrigleyville), Dove's Luncheonette, Pacific Standard Time, The Laurel Room, Publican Quality Meats, Publican Tavern and The Violet Hour.

"We are extremely excited to have such an accomplished professional baker join our team," said Jim Challenger, baker, founder and president of Challenger Breadware. "Greg's baking expertise is widely respected in the Chicago area and beyond. His custom-developed bread recipes and videos will strengthen our brand and give the company even more exposure to those who already use our products, as well as those wanting to add quality, user-friendly assets to their kitchens."

Wade's first video and recipe will be available in August, and will be posted on the Challenger Breadware website and social media channels.

Since the launch of the Challenger Bread Pan, the global community of Instagram bakers, from Martha Stewart to The Sourdough Podcast have been enthusiastically sharing images of their beautiful bread loaves and successful baking experiences using the vessel.

In addition to the Challenger Bread Pan, the company also offers a host of professional-quality bread baking tools including the Challenger Bench Knife and Zatoba Walnut Bread Lame.

Additional imagery and media resources are available at challengerbreadware.com/media-kit/ .

About Challenger Breadware - Challenger Breadware was created to commercialize products for bread bakers worldwide. Jim Challenger, baker, founder and president received crucial input from home and professional bakers to help fine-tune the details of the company's products. The Challenger Bread Pan was designed by bakers for bakers. Its unique design is essentially an upside-down Dutch oven — a covered cast iron pan with a shallow base and a deep cover. It provides the right conditions for a great bake — radiant heat and trapped steam, and is easy to work with.

