Challengers to global connectivity models: case studies and analysis

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The role of network operators in many regions may be confined to providing local access and passive global infrastructure."

Providers of cloud and interconnect services, content distribution and security are increasingly investing in their own private global backbone networks in order to enhance the attractiveness of their proposition. This changes the dynamics of the global connectivity market and presents a threat to established global carriers.

This report answers the following questions.

How do private backbone networks enhance the core proposition of providers of cloud, content and interconnect services?

What is the nature and extent of the backbone networks that new providers are investing in?

What are the threats to traditional global network operators from these alternative backbone networks?

Company coverage

The following companies and services are featured in the case studies.

Akamai

Aryaka

Cato Networks

Equinix

Google

IBM

Megaport

Microsoft Azure

Vapor IO



