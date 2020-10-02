Challenges Filling in Our Hiring Needs

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As national politics continues to heat up, the economy is closely watched, and industries continue to evaluate the possibility of declaring bankruptcy, the job markets are a key point of concern and predictor of the direction in which this economy is headed. However, in NYC, while many businesses, restaurants and other industry strongholds are letting their workers go and shuttering their doors, some business, like DUTCH X, are looking to hire and find difficulty in doing so.

"Where are the workers who are looking for a good position with a growing company? We just aren't seeing them, despite actively hiring for positions throughout NYC boroughs," stated Marcus Hoed, Co-Owner of Dutch X, a delivery and logistics provider. Marcus and Ariella Azogui, also Co-Owner, explained that Dutch X was among the few companies to remain operational in and around NYC during the pandemic as employees are considered essential workers. Like many, they thought with the reopening of NYC, workers would once again flood the market. "We haven't seen the increase in labor that is being reported as available. If you know someone looking for a position, definitely send them our way! Dutch X is hiring, that's for sure!" Mr. Hoed shared.

Dutch Express, LLC, founded in 2012, is the next generation in last-mile deliveries. Using technology and real-time data, the business provides unsurpassed delivery expertise for both small businesses and internet giants in the NYC area.

Contact: Marcus Hoed, [email protected]

Contact: Jennifer Erday, [email protected]

Related Files

Press Release - Hiring Issues among COVID Pandemic Press Release 10.02.2020.docx

SOURCE Dutch Express