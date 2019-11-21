Challenging 2019 growing conditions reveal top corn and soybean seed performers

Golden Harvest delivers genetics, agronomy and service to farmers, and this powerful combination once again performed in the field. Results from 2019 trials showed Golden Harvest ® corn and soybeans outperforming competitors in fields across the U.S. 1

Top-performing corn and soybeans

Golden Harvest corn beat key competitors in 2019 trials across the Midwest. For example:

In the upper Midwest, Golden Harvest corn G02K39-5122 E-Z Refuge ® brand outyielded Pioneer ® products by 10.4 bu/A in 84 comparisons.

brand outyielded Pioneer products by 10.4 bu/A in 84 comparisons. In Nebraska , Golden Harvest corn G11B63-3010A brand outyielded Pioneer products by 9.9 bu/A in 70 comparisons.

, Golden Harvest corn G11B63-3010A brand outyielded Pioneer products by 9.9 bu/A in 70 comparisons. In central Illinois , Golden Harvest corn G13Z50-3220 E-Z Refuge brand outyielded Pioneer products by 3.5 bu/A in 87 comparisons.

"As farmers make their 2020 seed selections, we know 2019 performance is weighted heavily in their decision process," said Jon Barrett, Golden Harvest corn product manager. "This year's trials show Golden Harvest hybrids outperformed the competition once again. Our proprietary germplasm, with elite genetics bred and tested locally, is helping farmers to maximize their yield potential."

Golden Harvest soybeans also outperformed key competitors in 2019 trials across the growing region. For example:

In the Red River Valley, Golden Harvest soybean GH0543X brand outyielded Pioneer products by 5.1 bu/A in 80 comparisons.

In eastern Iowa and northern Illinois , Golden Harvest soybean GH2818E3 brand outyielded Asgrow ® products by 6.0 bu/A in 55 comparisons.

and northern , Golden Harvest soybean GH2818E3 brand outyielded Asgrow products by 6.0 bu/A in 55 comparisons. In the eastern Great Lakes, Golden Harvest soybean GH3546X brand outyielded Asgrow products by 2.5 bu/A in 73 comparisons.

"Beyond looking at 2019 yield data, farmers should consider their weed management plan to maximize soybean profitability in 2020," said Travis Kriegshauser, strategic marketing manager, Golden Harvest soybeans. "For next planting season, Golden Harvest offers the broadest choice of herbicide trait platforms in the industry to give farmers more options to manage resistant weeds without sacrificing yield or key agronomic traits."

2020 Golden Harvest lineup

Golden Harvest released 25 new corn hybrids for 2020 planting, ranging in relative maturity from 91 to 114 days. The recent European Commission import approval of the Agrisure Duracade® trait (event 5307) bolsters the 2020 lineup. The Golden Harvest portfolio equips farmers with 11 hybrids containing the Agrisure Duracade corn rootworm control trait, along with the Agrisure Viptera® and Agrisure Artesian® traits. In select geographies, Golden Harvest offers five new Enogen® corn hybrids for 2020.

Additionally, Golden Harvest recently expanded its trait technology platform choices and now offers LibertyLink® GT27™, Enlist E3™ soybeans and Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® in the 2020 soybean lineup. The 66 new Golden Harvest varieties for 2020 range in relative maturity from 0.06 to 5.1 and provide advanced trait technology for maximum soybean yield potential.

The Golden Harvest portfolio is available from Golden Harvest Seed Advisors, who combine high-yielding seed options with local agronomic knowledge. To find your local, independent Seed Advisor and gain more information on Golden Harvest corn and soybeans, visit GoldenHarvestSeeds.com.

1 Syngenta and independent trials, 2019

About Golden Harvest

Golden Harvest Seeds has been rooted in genetics, agronomy and service since 1973, offering in-depth seeds expertise combined with the local agronomic know-how of an independent Seed Advisor to maximize yield on each field. Today, every Golden Harvest hybrid and variety is bred with the individual needs of hardworking farmers in mind. Find more information at GoldenHarvestSeeds.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GldnHarvest and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GldnHarvest.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food security by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available resources. Through world class science and innovative crop solutions, our 28,000 people in over 90 countries are working to transform how crops are grown. We are committed to rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.

Web Resources:

Golden Harvest

Media Room

Thrive

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

All photos are either the property of Syngenta or are used with permission.

©2019 Syngenta, 2001 Butterfield Road; 16th Floor; Downers Grove, Ill. 60515. Important: Always read and follow label and bag tag instructions; only those labeled as tolerant to glufosinate may be sprayed with glufosinate ammonium based herbicides.

LibertyLink®, Liberty® and the Water Droplet logo are registered trademarks of BASF. GT27™ is a trademark of M.S. Technologies and BASF. HERCULEX® and the HERCULEX Shield are trademarks of Dow AgroSciences, LLC. HERCULEX Insect Protection technology by Dow AgroSciences. ENLIST E3™ soybean technology is jointly developed with Dow AgroScience LLC and MS Technologies LLC. ENLIST E3 is a trademark of Dow AgroSciences LLC.

Roundup Ready 2 Yield®, Roundup Ready 2 Xtend®, Genuity®, Genuity and Design, Genuity Icons, YieldGard VT Pro® and Design are registered trademarks used under license from Monsanto Technology LLC.

Under federal and local laws, only dicamba-containing herbicides registered for use on dicamba-tolerant varieties may be applied. See product labels for details and tank mix partners. Golden Harvest® and NK® Soybean varieties are protected under granted or pending U.S. variety patents and other intellectual property rights, regardless of the trait(s) within the seed. The Genuity® Roundup Ready 2 Yield® and Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® traits may be protected under numerous United States patents. It is unlawful to save soybeans containing these traits for planting or transfer to others for use as a planting seed. Only dicamba formulations that employ VaporGrip® Technology are approved for use with Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® soybeans. Only 2,4-D choline formulations with Colex-D® Technology are approved for use with Enlist E3™ Soybeans. The trademarks or service marks displayed or otherwise used herein are the property of a Syngenta Group Company. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. More information about Agrisure Duracade is available at http://www.biotradestatus.com/.

SOURCE Golden Harvest

Related Links

http://www.goldenharvestseeds.com

