Challenging Times Require Empowering Solutions

SAULT STE MARIE, ON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond a doubt this past year has challenged us all mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually. We have been pushed to the limits of our tolerance and it has frustrated us beyond our greatest imaginings. Mental health stability is an ever-growing concern for many. We need to be proactive for our own wellness. A huge piece of that wellness involves self care and being proactive in meeting your own needs.

All Kids Can Thrive Sheena Smith

Author, Sheena Smith recently launched her newest book, All Kids Can Thrive: A Holistic Education Resource for a Successful and Classroom. It is filled with heart centered ways of assisting children to cope with fears, anxiety, emotional and behavioural challenges. She offers strategies to help children learn no matter what their level of abilities are. This book is filled with useful tips, tools, strategies, and resources.

"Sheena Smith offers a powerful system for helping students live happy, thriving lives by discovering how to be self-reflective, resilient, and empowered. "All Kids Can Thrive" is a valuable resource to help guide your students to shine brightly in their own unique ways." ~ Marci Shimoff, #1 NY Times bestselling author and Featured Teacher in The Secret.

Now more than ever parents, educators and anyone working with children need to be resilient, hope filled and positive role models for children. Children need their caregivers and educators to be well and happy beyond current circumstances.

With her newly released book "All Kids Can Thrive," She hopes to inspire you to believe in yourself in your efforts as an educator, parent, or childcare worker and to have the inner knowing that there is always hope with the right tools and love. Love Matters Most!

About the author:

Sheena Smith has helped children to reach their full potential for over 40 years, including 20 years in the educational system. She is a mother of 6 children, a his, mine and ours family including 2 with special needs. She truly knows the struggles that educators, parents, and children face daily at home and within the educational system. As a Metis author and citizen, she believes that all children no matter what their culture, heritage or abilities are, they deserve the chance to be loved and supported unconditionally.

For more information feel free to contact Sheena [email protected]

Available at Amazon: https://sheenalsmith.com/book-bonuses/

https://www.facebook.com/allkidscanthrive

Contact Info/Media Inquiries :

Sheena Smith

Phone: 705-542-0006

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sheena L. Smith