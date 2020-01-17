Chamberlain Hrdlicka Announces New Leadership With Larry Campagna As Managing Shareholder

HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain Hrdlicka is pleased to announce that Larry A. Campagna has been named as managing shareholder by the firm's Board of Directors. Wayne A. Risoli, long-time managing shareholder, will assume the role of chairman emeritus and assist Campagna in his transition to managing shareholder. This announcement follows months of strategic succession planning with a focus on client service and financial strength that have become hallmarks of Chamberlain Hrdlicka. Both Campagna and Risoli are based in Houston.

"We are incredibly grateful for Wayne's dedication and contributions both to our firm and our clients over the past 15 years," said Campagna. "He has grown Chamberlain Hrdlicka from two offices to four, and established us as a leading middle-market law firm with talented and nationally recognized attorneys. This announcement comes on the heels of our best financial year to date, and we are thankful for Wayne's leadership and the legacy that he passes to me."

Campagna has an established reputation as an authoritative litigator in matters of business litigation and white-collar criminal defense, as well as federal, state and local tax controversies. Throughout his career, he has resolved thousands of civil and criminal litigation matters, many of which involved sophisticated and complex legal issues that established precedent in courts at all levels.

"This transition comes from many thoughtful conversations about our firm's future," explains Risoli. "Our achievements can be attributed to every member of our team, including attorneys and staff, and we are excited for our promising future under Larry's baton."

Risoli has served as Chamberlain Hrdlicka's managing shareholder since 2004. During that time, the firm grew from 108 to 132 attorneys across four offices in three states. Further, and a testament to Risoli's leadership, the firm's financial health improved dramatically: In 2004, Chamberlain Hrdlicka's revenue was $34 million. In 2019, the firm's revenue surpassed $92 million. The firm's profits per partner have tripled during Risoli's tenure.

An active member of the Houston business and legal communities, Campagna teaches courses at the University of Houston Law Center. He has served the American Bar Association Section of Taxation for many years, chairing the Employment Taxes Committee, the Subcommittee on IRS Investigations and Procedures of the Committee on Civil and Criminal Tax Penalties, and the Task Force on Offshore Credit Card Cases of the Civil and Criminal Tax Penalties Committee.

Campagna earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Austin and his law degree from University of Texas at Austin School of Law.

Risoli earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Scranton and his law degree from Ohio Northern University Claude W. Pettit College of Law.

Chamberlain Hrdlicka is a diversified business law firm with offices in Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia and San Antonio. The firm represents both public and private companies, as well as individuals and family-owned businesses across the nation. The firm offers counsel in tax planning and tax controversy, corporate, securities and finance, employment law and employee benefits, energy law, estate planning and administration, intellectual property, international and immigration law, commercial and business litigation, real estate and construction law.

