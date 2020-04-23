Chambers USA 2020 Ranks Thompson & Knight Among the Country's Top Firms and Attorneys
Apr 23, 2020, 18:28 ET
DALLAS, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 edition of Chambers USA recognizes Thompson & Knight as a leading law firm in 16 practice categories and recognizes 33 attorneys.
The Firm is ranked nationwide in the Oil & Gas Litigation category and, for the seventh consecutive year, in the Energy: Oil & Gas (Transactional) category. Thompson & Knight is also listed as a Band 1 Texas firm in the categories Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation (Electricity) and Real Estate.
In addition, the Firm is listed among Texas' top firms in Antitrust, Banking & Finance, Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Corporate/M&A, Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation (Electricity), Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation (Oil & Gas), Environment, Healthcare, Intellectual Property, Labor & Employment, Litigation: General Commercial, Real Estate, and Tax as well as among the top firms in Dallas, Fort Worth, and surrounding areas in Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation.
The Firm also congratulates its 33 attorneys who are recognized in the 2020 directory for their accomplishments and expertise in specific practice areas. The following is the full list of ranked Firm attorneys:
Austin
Katherine L. Coleman, Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation (Electricity)
Benjamin B. Hallmark, Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation (Electricity)
James C. Morriss III, Environment
Phillip G. Oldham, Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation (Electricity)
Ashley T. K. Phillips, Environment
Rex D. VanMiddlesworth, Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation (Electricity)
Dallas
David M. Bennett, Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Gregory D. Binns, Oil & Gas Litigation
J. Patrick Bredehoft, Healthcare
Anthony J. Campiti, Labor & Employment
Max Ciccarelli, Intellectual Property
Andrew B. Derman, Energy: Oil & Gas (Transactional)
Sharon M. Fountain, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
Herbert J. Hammond, Intellectual Property
James B. Harris, Environment
Craig A. Haynes, Litigation: Energy & Natural Resources; Oil & Gas Litigation
Andrew A. Ingrum, Real Estate
Wilson G. Jones, Healthcare
William M. Katz, Jr., Antitrust
James W. McKellar, Banking & Finance
Mary A. McNulty, Tax: Litigation; Tax: Controversy
Emily A. Parker, Tax: Litigation; Tax: Controversy
Phillip B. Philbin, Intellectual Property
Richard B. Roper, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
Mark M. Sloan, Real Estate
Bruce S. Sostek, Intellectual Property
Shad E. Sumrow, Banking & Finance
Robert Vartabedian, Oil & Gas Litigation
Mark Weibel, Real Estate
Houston
Roger D. Aksamit, Tax
Andrew P. Flint, Banking & Finance
Bruce W. Merwin, Construction
Cassandra G. Mott, Banking & Finance
Chambers USA exclusively lists attorneys who are strongly recommended from in-depth interviews with peers and clients. Rankings in the U.S. directory are assessed on specific criteria, including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial awareness/astuteness, diligence, and commitment. The online version of Chambers USA can be found at www.chambersandpartners.com/usa.
About Thompson & Knight
Established in 1887, Thompson & Knight is a full-service law firm with more than 300 attorneys. The Firm provides legal solutions to clients and communities around the world. For 10 consecutive years, Thompson & Knight has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® among the most highly recognized law firms in the United States. For more information, visit www.tklaw.com.
For additional information:
Britney Henry
Marketing Manager
713-951-5805 | [email protected]
SOURCE Thompson & Knight LLP
Share this article