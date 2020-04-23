Chambers USA 2020 Ranks Thompson & Knight Among the Country's Top Firms and Attorneys

DALLAS, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 edition of Chambers USA recognizes Thompson & Knight as a leading law firm in 16 practice categories and recognizes 33 attorneys.

The Firm is ranked nationwide in the Oil & Gas Litigation category and, for the seventh consecutive year, in the Energy: Oil & Gas (Transactional) category. Thompson & Knight is also listed as a Band 1 Texas firm in the categories Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation (Electricity) and Real Estate.

In addition, the Firm is listed among Texas' top firms in Antitrust, Banking & Finance, Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Corporate/M&A, Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation (Electricity), Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation (Oil & Gas), Environment, Healthcare, Intellectual Property, Labor & Employment, Litigation: General Commercial, Real Estate, and Tax as well as among the top firms in Dallas, Fort Worth, and surrounding areas in Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation.

The Firm also congratulates its 33 attorneys who are recognized in the 2020 directory for their accomplishments and expertise in specific practice areas. The following is the full list of ranked Firm attorneys:

Austin

Katherine L. Coleman, Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation (Electricity)

Benjamin B. Hallmark, Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation (Electricity)

James C. Morriss III, Environment

Phillip G. Oldham, Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation (Electricity)

Ashley T. K. Phillips, Environment

Rex D. VanMiddlesworth, Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation (Electricity)

Dallas

David M. Bennett, Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Gregory D. Binns, Oil & Gas Litigation

J. Patrick Bredehoft, Healthcare

Anthony J. Campiti, Labor & Employment

Max Ciccarelli, Intellectual Property

Andrew B. Derman, Energy: Oil & Gas (Transactional)

Sharon M. Fountain, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

Herbert J. Hammond, Intellectual Property

James B. Harris, Environment

Craig A. Haynes, Litigation: Energy & Natural Resources; Oil & Gas Litigation

Andrew A. Ingrum, Real Estate

Wilson G. Jones, Healthcare

William M. Katz, Jr., Antitrust

James W. McKellar, Banking & Finance

Mary A. McNulty, Tax: Litigation; Tax: Controversy

Emily A. Parker, Tax: Litigation; Tax: Controversy

Phillip B. Philbin, Intellectual Property

Richard B. Roper, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Mark M. Sloan, Real Estate

Bruce S. Sostek, Intellectual Property

Shad E. Sumrow, Banking & Finance

Robert Vartabedian, Oil & Gas Litigation

Mark Weibel, Real Estate

Houston

Roger D. Aksamit, Tax

Andrew P. Flint, Banking & Finance

Bruce W. Merwin, Construction

Cassandra G. Mott, Banking & Finance

Chambers USA exclusively lists attorneys who are strongly recommended from in-depth interviews with peers and clients. Rankings in the U.S. directory are assessed on specific criteria, including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial awareness/astuteness, diligence, and commitment. The online version of Chambers USA can be found at www.chambersandpartners.com/usa.

About Thompson & Knight

Established in 1887, Thompson & Knight is a full-service law firm with more than 300 attorneys. The Firm provides legal solutions to clients and communities around the world. For 10 consecutive years, Thompson & Knight has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® among the most highly recognized law firms in the United States. For more information, visit www.tklaw.com.

For additional information:

Britney Henry

Marketing Manager

713-951-5805 | [email protected]

SOURCE Thompson & Knight LLP