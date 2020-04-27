Champagne Billecart-Salmon Announces Online Auction to Benefit the Restaurant Industry

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Champagne Billecart-Salmon today announces its first online auction, which will be held by Zachys, the world's premier wine auction house. The auction will take place from May 5–10, 2020 at Auction.Zachys.com and will raise funds for The James Beard Foundation in an effort to support the hospitality industry during this difficult time.

Champagne Billecart-Salmon Online Auction to Benefit Restaurant Industry

Billecart-Salmon is donating rare bottles from its library including large formats, limited edition anniversary cuvées, and select rare vintages to be auctioned off in 12 auction lots. Zachys expects the auction to realize in excess of $10,000. Zachys will also donate their profits from the auction to this worthy cause.

"Our thoughts go out to all the people and businesses affected by this crisis, especially our friends in the restaurant, hotel and bar industries, who have always been there for us. It's now our turn to be there for them to help make sure they can reopen. Through the auction, we hope to raise a significant amount of money that will go towards recovering the industry," says Mathieu Roland-Billecart, CEO and seventh generation of the bicentenary champagne house.

100% of proceeds from the auction will go to The James Beard Foundation's Open for Good Campaign, a national effort to ensure that independent food and beverage establishments are able to reopen following the pandemic.

"We are grateful to have the generous support of Champagne Billecart-Salmon for our national relief efforts," says Kris Moon, Chief Operating Officer of the James Beard Foundation. "Independent food and beverage establishments are critical contributors to their communities, employing nearly 16% of the American workforce and contributing as much as 60% of their money back into their local business communities. Together, we are committed to ensuring there is a vibrant culinary community on the other side of this crisis."

To join the Billecart-Salmon Industry Relief Auction, visit Auction.Zachys.com between 10:00am EDT on May 5 and 9:00pm EDT on May 10, 2020.

