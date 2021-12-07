Champagne Lallier Announces Série R.018 Debut Amidst U.S. Expansion

Founded in 1906 in Aÿ, one of the few French villages classified as 'Grand Cru', Champagne Lallier carries a prestigious name – communicating the magnificent heritage of the region. Its distinctive winemaking philosophy aims at enhancing the individuality of the terroir, whose exceptional expressions include Lallier's flagship Série R (R.016) and Blanc de Blancs.

This news follows the January 2021 announcement that Dominique Demarville had joined Champagne Lallier as General Manager and Chef de Cave. An industry luminary, Demarville's appointment conveys the ambition of Campari Group to develop Maison Lallier not only as a renowned global champagne house, but as a superior champagne range. Campari Group acquired an 80% share in Champagne Lallier in 2020 – the first French champagne acquisition by the global spirits giant, which also signified the first entry into the champagne market by an Italian company.

Demarville brings a lifetime of expertise and curiosity to Champagne Lallier and its renowned Maison. Known for his bespoke fermentation techniques, Demarville grows grapes eco-responsibly, keeps batches separate, and ages longer for depth and intensity. He blends with care, inspiration, and passion, to celebrate the details of nature and each terroir's individuality. His approach speaks to the heart of the Lallier signature style: Purity, Intensity, Freshness and Depth.

"Série R is the most exciting and challenging blend to make each year and I am delighted to share the unique Lallier style with new and discerning U.S. audiences," Demarville comments. "These select cuvées are the embodiment of the Lallier approach, which is rooted in a deep respect for nature. I hope to continue the legacy of this historic Maison, leading with transparency, sustainability, and reverence for the terroir, as we bring Lallier into its next chapter."

Champagne Lallier is initially launching in select U.S. states like California, Texas, and Florida, where the premium plus and super-premium business is concentrated. Campari Group will continue to broaden its footprint in the U.S. market in 2022, with expansion into additional markets and an increased number of offerings from Champagne Lallier, including Ouvrage, the crown jewel of Lallier's Grand Cru cuvées. All three offerings are immediately available, with R.018 and R.016 retailing for $49.99 and Blanc de Blancs for $79.99.

The Perfect Balance: R.018 Cuvée

Known as Champagne Lallier's flagship offering, the Lallier Série R is inspired by nature, sincerity, and curiosity. As displayed transparently on its label, Série R conveys a reflection of its harvest year and embodies the pure nature of the Champagne terroir through the individuality of each expression.

R.018 exhibits the perfect balance between the four emotions of the Champagne Lallier: Purity, Intensity, Freshness and Depth. Aromas are fresh and intense, supported by notes of ripe fruit and acacia flowers. The initial taste is lively, followed by a generous, voluminous, and intense character, abundant with notes of white fruit. The finish is clean, lingering, and full of depth.

The Signature: R.016 Cuvée

The precursor to R.018, the R.016 cuvée aromas are dominated by citrus fruits, yellow fruit, almond and subtle spices. A long finish reveals notes of Mirabelle plum and milk caramel. The finish is silky, lingering, and full of depth, representing a complex year with generous aromas.

Pinot Noir dominates the balance at 56%, hailing from Montagne de Reims and the Côte des Bar, two emblematic areas of the Champagne region, while chardonnay makes up the remaining 44%, derived primarily from the Côte des Blancs, bearing the purity and freshness that defines the signature Lallier style.

The Unexpected: Blanc de Blancs

The Lallier Blanc de Blancs is 100% chardonnay unique in its provenance. The flavor is sourced from the marriage of crus in two regions: Côtes des Blancs and Aÿ. This unexpected combination brings a distinctive balance of purity and intensity.

The Lallier Blanc de Blancs is dominated by the wines of the year (70%), enabling the perennial character to shine through, while still expressing the Lallier style. The remaining 30% is sourced from reserve wines to provide a silky, delicately creamy texture.

Very fine and delicate bubbles emerge from the light yellow liquid with emerald reflections, bringing the legendary freshness of chardonnay to the tender generosity and delicate power of the Aÿ terroir. The palate is led by floral notes of hawthorn, acacia, and fine flowers, which mingle with the light aroma of fresh butter, hazelnut, and praline. The finish is tense and mineral, a testimony to the chalky terroir, with fresh citrus notes.

ABOUT LALLIER

Champagne Lallier was founded in 1906 in Aÿ, one of the few French villages classified as 'Grand Cru', and a prestigious name embodying Champagne magnificent heritage. Lallier stands as a modern and respected Champagne House, thriving on reputed vineyards elevated through progressive savoir-faire. Its distinctive winemaking philosophy aims at enhancing the individuality of a terroir, which ultimate expressions are its flagship Série R, and its hand-crafted prestige cuvée Ouvrage.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. The Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand-building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses.

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 22 countries. The Group employs approximately 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

For more information: www.camparigroup.com/en

Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

SOURCE Champagne Lallier