Champagne Magazine's 100 Best Champagnes for 2021!

This time the winner was one of the most esteemed prestige blanc de blancs champagne of the world – Comtes de Champagne from Taittinger and its most recent vintage 2008. Comtes de Champagne is not the newcomer on podium, as it was claimed in 2012 as the winner of 100 Best Champagnes with its vintage 2000.



"The recently-released and much-awaited Comtes de Champagne 2008 was one of the last remaining prestige cuvées from the hyped 2008 vintage to see daylight. But it was worth the wait. The first nose is radiantly fruity with gorgeous gunpowdery toastiness lingering on top of the zingy lemon, lime, peach and grass notes. Remarkable purity and finesse on this racey and mineral, slowly evolving, still super youthful Comtes packed with energy and tension," Essi Avellan MW comments.



The second place was shared this year by two great new cuvees – Laurent-Perrier Grand Siècle No. 24 and Dom Pérignon 2010. Both very solid and concentrated, still babies but drinking perfectly well already.



Although the top ten list is dominated by the well-established prestige champagnes, there are two superb finds – Laurent-Perrier Blanc de Blancs Brut Nature NV and Palmer&Co Vintage 2012.



The quality of all the top 100 champagnes was pleasingly high - over 70 champagnes were rated by 90 points and plus, and the average scores of the top 10 was highest ever - 95 points!



The 100 Best Champagnes tasting is an annual rating of Fine Champagne Magazine that is organised in collaboration with the world's largest wine information source Tastingbook.com.



FINE Champagne's TOP 10 champagnes for 2021

1. Taittinger Comtes de Champagne 2008

2. Laurent-Perrier Grand Siècle No. 24

3. Dom Pérignon 2010

4. Maison Mumm Cuvée Lalou 2006

5. Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2007

6. Moët & Chandon MCIII 001.14

7. Louis Roederer Cristal 2012

8. Rare Champagne Rosé Millésime 2008

9. Laurent-Perrier Blanc de Blancs Brut Nature

10. Palmer & Co Vintage 2012



Previous winners:

2020 Dom Pérignon 2008

2018 Dom Pérignon Rosé 2006

2017 Moët & Chandon MCIII 001.14 NV

2016 Laurent-Perrier Grand Siècle NV

2015 Ruinart Dom Ruinart Rosé 2002

2014 Louis Roederer Cristal Rosé 2002

2013 Charles Heidsieck Vintage 2000

2012 Taittinger Comtes de Champagne 2000

2011 Piper-Heidsieck Rare 2002

2010 Armand de Brignac Brut Gold NV



FINE Champagne magazine's aim with this annual ranking is to taste the vast offering on the international markets in order to select the champagnes that are showing best this very moment. The most important criterion is the quality of the champagne and its accessibility today.



More information: tastingbook.com



Tastingbook.com is the world's largest wine information platform.



Tastingbook is created by FINE - the world's leading Fine Wine magazines and thousands of wine professionals and wineries from over 60 countries.



Tastingbook started in 2015 and have today over million pages of wine information and have had over 55 millions page views since then. Over 17 000 wine professionals from 83 countries are keeping it updated.



In Tastingbook you will find the most up-to-date tasting reports virtually from every major tasting from all around the world.

