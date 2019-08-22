Champion and PepWear team up on High School State Championships

"As an innovator in activewear design, Champion is excited to collaborate with PepWear, whose Event Merchandising Solution delivers the best, most professional results in the industry. We both see a huge opportunity in serving the High School State Championship market and we look forward to working together," said Vice President of Sales of Champion Teamwear Miranda Hardenburger.

Throughout the multi-year partnership PepWear will include Champion Teamwear's premium and on-trend apparel in its lineup of event merchandise to be sold at state championship events, starting with the Louisiana High School Athletic Association later this fall.

About Champion® Athleticwear

Since 1919, Champion® Athleticwear has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms and accessories. Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for our consumers. Champion® Athleticwear can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and at Champion.com. For more information, please contact us at 1-800-315-0563 or at Facebook.com/Champion, follow us on Twitter @Championusa or on Instagram @Champion. Champion is a brand of Hanesbrands Inc.

About PepWear

Since 1987, PepWear has been commemorating youth achievements, offering merchandise for sale at competitive events. With deep roots in the school music world, PepWear has long term relationships with the leading state and national organizations involved in marching band, colorguard and winterguard, and concert band and choir competitions. In recent years PepWear has launched its unique Event Merchandising Solution, combining world class popup stores with high-quality products and the latest cloud-based technology at youth athletics with impressive results. To learn more about PepWear and our Event Merchandising Solution contact Garrett Scharton at (972) 982-7585 or garrett@pepwear.com

