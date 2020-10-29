Champion Athletes Zach and Julie Ertz team up with The Athletes' Corner to Launch 'Holiday Touchdowns for Meals'

5,000 meals will be donated for each TD that Ertz scores.

"This holiday season we are joining forces with The Athletes' Corner with one goal in mind, to help feed our city. It has always been an amazing feeling to help our city and to be able to provide thousands of meals to our community takes it to another level. With this holiday program, we look forward to celebrating touchdowns together with Philadelphia." -- Zach and Julie Ertz

"We're an organization that aims to support families through sports and we couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Zach and Julie and the Ertz Family Foundation. They are just as much champions on the field, as they are off of it, and this program gives everyone a reason to root for Eagles TDs." -- Brennen Creer, Co-Founder & CEO of the Athletes' Corner.

'Holiday Touchdowns for Meals' begins this Sunday, as the Eagles host the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET.

To learn more about The Athletes' Corner vs. Hunger, please visit: https://theathletescorner.org/fighting-hunger/

ABOUT THE ATHLETES' CORNER

The Athletes' Corner is a 501c3 Non-profit organization that works with professional athletes and their foundations to help those who are struggling mentally, spiritually and physically – all through the vehicle of sports. The Athletes' Corner has two primary initiatives that they focus on in order to accomplish their mission; their faith-based and family-focused media platform, and athlete foundation partnerships. Their athlete foundation partnerships are aimed to tackle things like fighting hunger and financial hardship. Visit their Website or Instagram to learn more.

ABOUT THE ERTZ FAMILY FOUNDATION

The Ertz Family Foundation was founded in 2018 by Zach and Julie Ertz. Zach is a 3x Pro Bowl Tight End and Super Bowl Champion for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Julie is a 2x USWNT World Cup Champion and member of the 2016 Olympic team. Through their faith and desire to elevate those who need it the most, they created their foundation to help lift the community of Philadelphia. Visit their website to learn more: or follow them on Instagram .

