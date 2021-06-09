Champion Plumbing alerts homeowners to risks of root damage

"We encourage our neighbors to plant and maintain trees, but it's critical to be smart about where they're located," said Brent Harpole, co-owner of Champion Plumbing. "When trees are planted too close to plumbing or sewer lines, they can do a lot of damage before the problem is detected. Additionally, repairs can be expensive or require extensive digging, and the health of the tree is at risk, too."

Root systems in the area often experience rapid expansion after the heavy rainfall of late spring and early summer. As the roots grow, they can quickly compromise underground pipes by applying exterior pressure or by snaking inside small leaks and exerting pressure outward from the interior. The pressure can result in clogs, leaks or burst pipes.

Harpole recommends homeowners identify the location of plumbing and sewer lines on their property and then assess the potential risk posed by nearby trees and bushes. In addition to proximity, other signs of possible root damage include higher than usual water bills, slow drains and unpleasant odors. In most situations, wood or metal barriers can protect pipes from damage. In some extreme cases, trees may require removal.

"It's not easy to reverse the damage that roots can do to plumbing and sewer pipes, so our message is to practice caution," Harpole said. "If you think your pipes are at risk, consult a plumbing professional who can help you take steps to prevent damage. If you're planning to put new trees in your yard, check with neighbors, utility providers and tree and plumbing experts who can guide you through the process so you can safely avoid any future risk. And remember to keep up a regular maintenance schedule so your plumbing professional can anticipate potential issues before they cause major damage."

