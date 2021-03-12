Champion Plumbing announces exclusive NuFlow partnership

"It can be a real hassle when we have to dig up a customer's yard or kitchen to make pipe repairs," said Brent Harpole, co-owner of Champion Plumbing. "There's a huge mess for the customer, and their daily routine may be interrupted. It's an expensive, time-consuming process. In most cases, NuFlow offers the same quality and dependability as traditional pipe repair without the cost or disruption."

With NuFlow, the installer identifies a single access point, cleans and dries the pipe interior and then applies the environmentally friendly NuFlow epoxy liner. The liner cures in place, leaving pipes free of corrosion and clogs. The NuFlow epoxy liner also protects pipes from root damage. Other benefits include improved flow rate and reduced risk of groundwater contamination.

"We have been impressed by NuFlow for a long time, so this an added value we're excited to offer to our customers," Harpole said. "Homeowners in the Oklahoma City area will find that repairs with NuFlow are painless and affordable, and most jobs can be completed within a day or two."

Champion Plumbing will have three NuFlow-certified technicians available by the end of March. For more information, visit https://callthechamps.com/.

About Champion Plumbing

Started in 2015, Champion Plumbing is led by the husband-and-wife duo of Leslie and Brent Harpole. Champion provides plumbing and water quality services to the residents of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and surrounding areas. The team specializes in water heater services, drain cleaning, garbage disposals, water filtration systems and backflow repair. The company is dedicated to giving back to the local community in addition to helping them with their plumbing needs.

