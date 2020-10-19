Championing America at Her Best Launches Powerful Ads Attacking Donald Trump in Battleground States Across America

The ads feature a Mr. Rogers lookalike appalled by the things Donald Trump says. One ad examines Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, another skillfully attacks Trump's character with his own words, and yet another highlights just some of the misogynistic things Trump has said about women. The ads launched on Facebook and YouTube last week. Today, the group launched the ads in battleground states across America with major ad buys both digitally and on traditional TV in Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona. The ads struck a chord with online audiences, with voters immediately calling the ads "amazing", "powerful", and "the best ad I've ever seen!"

With just two weeks to go until the election, the group behind the ads hope to persuade voters to come out in droves to bring back decency, empathy, integrity, accountability, and competence to the presidential office. The group hopes their message will reach swing voters in battleground states. Recent polls show Biden in the lead, but Matern says "We cannot afford to be complacent in the last few weeks leading up to the election. We all have to do everything we can to ensure we are on the right side of history this November 3."

