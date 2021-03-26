Champions Conference 2021 to Deliver Value-Laden Sessions, Networking and Interaction at Revamped, Enhanced Virtual Experience

DULLES, Va., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration for Champions Conference 2021 is now open. This year's Unanet and Cosential user conference will take place virtually June 15-16, 2021 and will demonstrate how the two companies' solutions are Built to Win. The user conference will be the first time Unanet and Cosential combine forces for a comprehensive, interactive event that brings extensive ERP and CRM tools, knowledge and engagement to Unanet and Cosential users.

In addition to the value-laden agenda, activities and sessions, Champions Conference 2021: Built to Win will feature Dr. Adam Steltzner, Chief Engineer for the NASA Mars 2020 Mission's Rover Perseverance that successfully landed on Mars on February 18, 2021. Dr. Steltzner will present, "Into the Unknown: How Leadership, Ingenuity, and Perseverance Put a Rover on Mars."

"This year especially, our customers need energizing and useful ways to connect with each other via live video and audio. In addition to our exciting keynote speaker, this year's conference will deliver a robust, engaging and interactive experience," said Jeff Davison, Chief Customer Officer, Unanet. "With the important addition of Cosential, we have an even larger Unanet family now, giving us three times as many sessions as we've hosted in previous years and the ability to discuss integrations and future innovations. Customers will get unprecedented value."

Champions 2021: Built to Win will feature product roadmap deep dives, speed learning, access to Unanet's experts as part of the Consulting Corner, peer networking and a virtual exhibit hall. Interactive sessions will allow attendees to hop from table to table, floor to floor, to engage in real-time with experts and peers. More than 1,000 attendees are expected to attend, all of whom will gain access to event sessions through a new online hub where they can easily navigate with search and filters.

Guest speakers will share their best practices and innovation in using Unanet GovCon, Unanet A/E and Cosential to support every phase of the project lifecycle and improve growth. Topics include analytics and reporting, innovative integrations, business development, finance and accounting, project management, and more.

Premier sponsors for the 2021 event include Cordia Partners, Paylocity, and OpenAsset. Additional event sponsors include GovConPay by Payroll Network, Cherry Bekaert CPAs & Advisors, Aronson LLC, Bloomberg Government, BDO, Strategic Consulting Solutions, BOOST LLC, Palmer Consulting Group, WJ Technologies, Outsourced Accounting Services, CKearney Consulting, LLC, Technik Solutions Group, CohnReznick, and NFP.

For more information and to register for Champions Conference 2021: Built to Win, visit www.championsconference.com. Early bird registration ends May 15.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of ERP solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, A/E, and Professional Services. More than 3,100 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and nurture business growth. For more information, visit unanet.com. Follow Unanet at @UnanetTech on Twitter and Unanet-Technologies on LinkedIn.

About Cosential

The industry continues to see upward motions of digital transformations and Cosential has been leading the charge in that movement by being the only growth platform that goes beyond a CRM in owning the pre-sales process for market leaders winning business in the AEC industry. Cosential has spent the last 20+ years tailoring their platform's robust CRM, and powerful proposal generation features to the construction and related industries- empowering Business Developers, Marketers, Executives, and select Project Teams to own, enrich, and leverage their firm-owned data.

