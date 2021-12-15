Champions of the Road: Edmunds Crowns Its Top Rated Vehicles of 2022

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The car shopping experts at Edmunds today announced the winners of the Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2022 . These awards are determined by a combination of proprietary data and insights from Edmunds' extensive new vehicle testing and rating process, and the winners represent the best vehicles available today.

New to the suite of Edmunds Top Rated Awards is Edmunds Editors' Choice, which recognizes a vehicle that exceeds expectations and offers something genuinely new in the market.

"Edmunds' testing process is the most rigorous in the business, helping consumers make the best car buying decisions," said Alistair Weaver, editor-in-chief at Edmunds. "Every year, we test over 300 vehicles on road and track to deliver the definitive verdict. Our winners aren't just the best vehicles that happened to launch this year; they're the best vehicles you can buy today — a true measure of excellence."

The winners of the Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2022 are:

The Rivian R1T claims the first-ever Edmunds Editors' Choice. The first all-electric pickup truck to market, it offers an impressive combination of on- and off-road performance, cutting-edge technology and thoughtful utility. The Tesla Model 3 and Kia Telluride both return as winners for a third consecutive year, while Ford marks its second-straight appearance with its F-150.

The 2022 Edmunds Top Rated award winners were selected by the Edmunds' editorial team based on an extensive vehicle testing and ranking process. Editors selected the overall winners from a group of finalists that consisted of the highest-ranked new vehicles in their vehicle classes, as displayed on Edmunds.com as of December 15, 2021. Eligible vehicles must have undergone the full Edmunds testing process by December 15, 2021, and be available for sale as new on January 1, 2022. The top-ranked vehicles are those with the highest overall test ratings based on the following criteria: performance, comfort, technology, fuel economy and value. The finalists were then assigned to one of nine Top Rated vehicle classes, and Edmunds' editors selected the overall best vehicle in each class.

Further details on the criteria by which vehicles were segmented are available on Edmunds here: https://www.edmunds.com/car-news/more-about-edmunds-top-rated-awards.html

For more information about the Edmunds Top Rated Awards, please visit the dedicated awards page on Edmunds here: edmunds.com/toprated

