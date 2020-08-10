CHAMPS GPO Launches "Give Back" Campaign to Benefit Greater Cleveland Nonprofits

CLEVELAND, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CHAMPS Group Purchasing (GPO), in collaboration with four Cleveland-area agencies and organizations, is pleased to announce today its "Give Back With CHAMPS GPO" campaign in support of Northeast Ohio nonprofits. As part of the initiative, CHAMPS GPO will give a percentage of proceeds to a participating Greater Cleveland nonprofit organization with every purchase made by new CHAMPS GPO members.

Participating CHAMPS GPO members have a choice of four organizations to direct their proceeds to, which include: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cleveland , a nonprofit driven by its mission to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported 1-to-1 relationships that change their lives for the better; Cleveland Can't Wait , a Northeast Ohio nonprofit focused on revitalizing Cleveland through civic tech and entrepreneurship; Esperanza Inc. , a nonprofit aimed at improving the academic achievement of Hispanic individuals in Greater Cleveland; and Providence House , Ohio's first and one of the nation's longest-operating crises nurseries which protects at-risk children and supports families through crisis.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has hit everyone hard," said CHAMPS Group Purchasing Vice President Tracy Wise. "Despite that, it's important to recognize we're all in this together. By leveraging the connections our organization has to more than 2,200 discounted supplier agreements across the United States, including suppliers in our own backyard, I'm confident CHAMPS GPO and our new members will be able to make positive change within the Northeast Ohio community by supporting these Greater Cleveland nonprofit organizations."

To get involved in the "Give Back With CHAMPS GPO" campaign, organizations can contact CHAMPS GPO to start their free CHAMPS GPO membership. Stay connected with the campaign by using and following the hashtag #GiveBackCleveland on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About CHAMPS GPO: CHAMPS Group Purchasing leverages the purchasing power of 14,000+ member locations across the United States. CHAMPS' members gain access to significant savings in product categories including medical / surgical supplies, foodservice, IT, wireless, office supplies and facility maintenance. Together with its national GPO partner Premier, CHAMPS supports healthcare and non-healthcare member supply chain initiatives through their expertise in contract management, aggregation savings, supply chain technology, spend analytics and customized service. For more, visit champsgpo.com.

