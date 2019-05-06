CHAMPS Oncology Appoints New Vice President

CLEVELAND, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHAMPS Oncology proudly appoints Karen Schmidt, CTR, as vice president, effective May 6, 2019. Schmidt will succeed Toni Hare, RHIT, CTR, following Hare's recent retirement from CHAMPS.

"With 17 years of cancer registry experience, Schmidt brings leadership, innovation, and passion to this role," said Yolandi Myers, senior vice president of business operations for The Center for Health Affairs and CHAMPS Healthcare. "We are extremely confident Schmidt is the ideal choice to lead, live and breathe CHAMPS Oncology's mission for years to come."

Schmidt's passion for this industry has grown tremendously while working side-by-side with Hare over the years. Karen has been crucial to CHAMPS Oncology's growth and overall success and has been instrumental in the successful development of its cloud-based analytics system, insight2oncology®.

"Karen has been very closely involved with making integral business decisions, contributing to the cancer registry industry, as well as providing cancer program expertise to our clients," said Hare. "She is an outstanding leader who understands our industry, our cancer registry experts and most importantly the needs of our clients and their cancer programs."

As a cancer survivor herself, Karen and her entire team strive to promote the profession, streamline cancer registry operations, improve the quality of cancer data, and create actionable information.

"I'm honored to be serving as CHAMPS Oncology's new vice president," said Schmidt. "In this new position, my overall goal is to provide superior service to cancer programs across the country, and ultimately provide better data to improve patient care and save lives."

Schmidt most recently served as the associate vice president of CHAMPS Oncology. Previously, she held senior leadership positions in HR and communications for the organization. Schmidt holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, as well as an associate's degree in Cancer Information Management.

CHAMPS Oncology is dedicated to improving patient care by delivering and transforming high-quality cancer data into actionable information for cancer programs and healthcare providers across the country. Unlike traditional staffing companies, CHAMPS Oncology's team of highly skilled cancer information specialists and experienced certified tumor registrars have been providing customized strategies and solutions for complete outsourcing, supplemental abstracting and cancer program consulting for more than 40 years.

