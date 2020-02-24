CHAMPS Oncology Offers Online Education Session Based on Commission on Cancer (CoC) Standards

CLEVELAND, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CHAMPS Oncology, an industry leader in cancer registry operations, today launched an online education session "2020 Cancer Program Insights - Optimal Resources for Cancer Care" based on the new Commission on Cancer (CoC) standards. Certified tumor registrars across the country will now be able to purchase continuing education credits (CEs) through online learning presented by CHAMPS Oncology's team of cancer registry professionals.

The online education session, recorded during CHAMPS Oncology's First Annual Meeting in January 2020, guides participants through the new CoC standards and provides relevant information for cancer committee members. Objectives of the online educational session include:

Insights into the 2020 cancer program standards

Roles and responsibilities of cancer committee members

Tools to assist with standards compliance

The online education session features CHAMPS Oncology's cancer registry experts, including Karen Schmidt, CTR, vice president; Ilona Gyerman, RHIT, CTR, director of data quality; Vontyna Smith, MPA, director of client operations; Amanda Harvey-McKee, BA, CTR and regional manager; and Joseph Castellano, client relationship director. Onco, Inc. and CRStar helped sponsor the event.

"Our CoC online educational session allows us to offer a premier resource for the cancer program community," said Schmidt. "However, our goal is to be uniquely focused on the continuing education needs of certified tumor registrars as they work to help cure cancer."

Upon successful completion of all the modules, participants will receive four CEs from the National Cancer Registrars Association. The session is available to purchase for the low, introductory price of $50. In additional to the training, participants will receive CHAMPS Oncology's "Compliance at a Glance" tool and several other compliance templates. Click here to purchase the online education session.

To learn more about the online education session, please contact Lynn Eastep, Marketing Director, at 216-255-3611.

About CHAMPS Oncology

CHAMPS Oncology enhances cancer registry programs for the nation's top hospitals and healthcare systems. Unlike traditional staffing companies, CHAMPS Oncology's team of highly skilled certified tumor registrars and cancer registry professionals have been providing customized strategies and solutions for cancer registry outsourcing, supplemental abstracting and cancer program consulting for more than 40 years. For the best outcomes, choose the leaders in cancer registry operations for all aspects of your cancer program. Better data saves livesTM with CHAMPS Oncology. For more, visit champsoncology.com or contact us.

