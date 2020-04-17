Champs Sports and Eastbay Launch #NeverNotAnAthlete to Contribute to COVID-19 Relief Efforts

"We wanted to galvanize student-athletes across the country to give back while doing what they love – playing sports," says Jason Brown, Vice President of Marketing, Champs Sports and Eastbay. " #NeverNotAnAthlete is a reminder that even without sports as we've always known them, being an athlete never stops."

Champs Sports and Eastbay will donate $1 – up to $25,000 – for every post from public accounts that includes the hashtags #ChampsXEastbay and #NeverNotAnAthlete. The funds will be donated to Athletes for Relief. Made up of more than 150 world-class athletes, Athletes for Relief raises money for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund.

In addition to the consumer giveback opportunity, high schools across the country will have the opportunity to win up to $10,000 in credit to purchase gear for their student-athletes from the Eastbay Team Sales Store. Schools can enter the contest by including a third hashtag in their social media post – one with #NeverNotAnAthlete, the other with #ChampsXEastbay and the last with their high school name followed by their mascot. The five high schools with the most posts at the end of the contest will be awarded store credit.

The initiative also features content from key gaming personalities including Jesser, Zack TTG and Jiedel on Champs Sports social channels, as well as top trainers and athletes who will be hosting virtual workouts weekly on Eastbay's Instagram channels. The roster will include Chase Winovich, Santia Deck, Drew Hanlen, Ashley Guarrasi, Jamia Fields and more. For complete schedules, please visit Eastbay's Instagram channels at @officialeastbay and @eastbaywomen.

For more details on #NeverNotAnAthlete, please visit ChampsXEastbay.com.

As part of the Foot Locker, Inc. family of brands, Eastbay and Champs Sports have joined forces at the intersection of sport and style to offer a curated assortment of athletic-inspired footwear, apparel and accessories for the high school athlete. Today's rising star is more than their moves on the court/field and more than their game stats. They are all about performance, but equally focused on perfecting their self-expression and personal style. Eastbay is the authority on sports performance, while Champs Sports is the go-to destination for an athlete's off-court/field sports-inspired lifestyle. One team, here to win.

