Champs Sports Launches Exclusive FILA x Rugrats Collection

"At Champs Sports we are constantly looking for new ways to tap into youth culture, through disruptive and innovative concepts," said Jason Brown, Vice President of Marketing, Champs Sports. "With this exclusive FILA x Rugrats Collection, we are not only allowing devoted fans to celebrate one of the all-time greatest cartoons, but we're collaborating with FILA, a brand that has had one of the greatest resurgences of late in fashion. Champs Sports and our partners at FILA and Nickelodeon are excited to bring these well-known characters to life for a new generation, ahead of their big-screen premiere."

For this collaboration, FILA has created an exclusive set of styles for kids and adults that playfully pairs classic silhouettes and the brand's iconic logo, with this celebrated animated series.

"When Rugrats launched in 1991 the series was an instant hit with audiences and became a groundbreaking phenomenon, spawning consumer products and blockbuster films," said Jose Castro, Senior Vice President, Global Collaborations and Softlines, Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products. "Today, fans still have a connection to these characters and seeing Tommy, Chuckie and Angelica on FILA's classic designs will be a treat for those who grew up with the series."

"Together with Nickelodeon and Champs Sports, we have designed something special to celebrate this iconic series," said Louis W. Colon III, Vice President of Heritage & Trend at FILA North America. "We are always looking to create opportunities where consumers can interact with the brand through unique storytelling. With this limited-edition collection of footwear and apparel, we have incorporated the Rugrats characters into FILA silhouettes in a way that is fun and fresh."

To further support the launch, Champs Sports released a new episode of Illustrated today, focusing on the history and design of Rugrats through the eyes of Nickelodeon's Creative Director, Russ Spina. Champs Sports will also host an in-store event on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 10 Times Square, New York, NY 10036. The event will be from 2 – 6 p.m., and will feature the FILA x Rugrats collection, caricatures, gift with purchase and live music from DJ Mick.

The collection includes three special-edition sneaker styles for men and kids, including FILA's Disruptor 2, Original Fitness Tape and Ray Tracer. The FILA Disruptor 2 x Rugrats offers a twist on one of the brand's most popular silhouettes. The footwear features FILA's signature white, navy and red color palette, with co-branded FILA and Rugrats tape on the shoe's quarter. The FILA Original Fitness Tape x Rugrats updates another iconic FILA design; created in a navy hue, the shoe also features printed taping, embellished with the Rugrats gang.

The FILA Ray Tracer x Rugrats is one of the brand's newest silhouettes and was created in a bold red hue. As an homage to Reptar, the shoe boasts pops of bright green and features the famous T Rex alongside the FILA logo. Additional design elements across all three styles include dual-colored laces, FILA and Rugrats logo hits and sock liners adorned with the colorful crew.

To complement the footwear offerings, the FILA x Rugrats apparel collection consists of eight men's styles, created in white, navy and red to tie back to the footwear. A selection of tees and hoodies are emblazoned with large graphics, including a fusion of the FILA and Rugrats logos, a polaroid of the pals and special character touches such as Chuckie sporting FILA footwear.

Beginning on Feb. 22, the FILA x Rugrats collection will be available exclusively at Champs Sports stores in the U.S. and Canada, and online at champssports.com.

About Champs Sports

Champs Sports is part of Foot Locker, Inc., a specialty athletic retailer that operates more than 3,220 stores in 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Through its Champs Sports, Foot Locker, Footaction, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, SIX:02, Runners Point and Sidestep retail stores, as well as its direct-to-customer channels, including Eastbay.com, the Company is a leading provider of athletic footwear and apparel.

About FILA

Over the last half century, FILA has been there for iconic moments, accompanying extraordinary individuals in pursuit of true sport – those who courageously challenge limits and defy expectations through a seamless combination of power and grace. From its humble textile beginnings in Biella, Italy in 1911 to its historic introduction of color on the tennis court in 1973, the brand has always taken pride in creating designs as bold and breathtaking as its wearers. With a philosophy of innovation and a commitment to performance and sophistication, FILA continues to make a statement with styles that are novel in aesthetic and effective in function. Visit www.FILA.com to see the full collection of apparel and footwear.

About Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products

Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products (VNCP) oversees all merchandising and retail operations for Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), one of the world's leading multimedia entertainment companies and home to such powerhouse brands as Nickelodeon, MTV, Paramount Network, Paramount Pictures and Comedy Central. With a diverse portfolio spanning animation, preschool, youth and adult licenses, VNCP is committed to providing key partner development and innovative marketing solutions, ensuring the highest quality product offering across some of the world's most powerful TV and entertainment properties, including SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

