Champs Sports Launches Latest Episode of 'Refresh Your Game' Digital Content Series with Nike

"Our goal at Champs Sports is to empower and inspire athletes through the lens of sport culture," says Jason Brown, VP of Marketing for Champs Sports and Eastbay. "We are thrilled to partner with Nike and their world class athletes – Kelsey Plum, Jarvis Landry and Caris LeVert – to tell our amazing product stories this holiday season."

The first episode features Kelsey Plum divulging what inspires her as a professional athlete, and how her personal style must be both functional and fashionable — on and off the court. In this episode, Plum dons Nike's Evolution of the Swoosh "Legend of Her" Air Max 270 React, and apparel from the Nike Python pack.

"I dress for comfort; you know, I'm a sneaker girl. But at the same time, I'm still a woman. You can be sporty and sexy and that's okay," says Kelsey Plum, professional basketball player for the Las Vegas Aces. "So for me, there's a a sense of confidence that I try to carry throughout what I wear and how I play."

The content will be rolling out weekly through mid-December. The upcoming episodes feature Landry and LeVert who will discuss how their personality reflects their style, dressing from the feet up and their favorite new looks from Nike. Champs Sports is the destination for full-family holiday shopping, including the Nike products featured in Refresh Your Game, available in-stores and online at Champs Sports now.

