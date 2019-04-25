ChanceLight Autism Services to Sponsor 2019 Autism Speaks Atlanta Walk

ATLANTA, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChanceLight autism services, one of the nation's leading providers of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, which is widely recognized as the most effective, evidence-based treatment for autism, today announced it is one of the sponsors of the 2019 Autism Speaks Atlanta Walk. This event raises awareness and funds to support research and services for those diagnosed with autism.

"ChanceLight autism services is dedicated to providing life-changing therapy to children and young adults at our 13 clinics throughout Georgia, and we're excited to sponsor this event that brings together thousands of people across the state who share our passion for helping and supporting people with autism," said Anna Bullard, vice president of business development for ChanceLight, and mother of Ava Bullard, for whom Ava's Law is named. Ava's Law requires certain insurance companies regulated by Georgia law to provide ABA and other treatments for children diagnosed with autism.

"Our dedicated team of therapists provides children up to age 21 with an autism spectrum disorder with comprehensive ABA therapy services in our clinics, in their homes, in schools and near military bases. Four of our 13 clinics are located in the Metro Atlanta area in Decatur, Dunwoody, Marietta and McDonough," Bullard said.

"We look forward to meeting all the parents and families participating in the walk," Bullard said. "ChanceLight therapists and other representatives will be available to answer questions about our organization, the power of ABA therapy, and insurance benefits."

The Autism Speaks Atlanta Walk is a family-friendly event that begins at 9 a.m., Sunday, April 28, at Atlantic Station and will feature sensory-friendly activities for children and a quiet zone for those who struggle with sensory overload.

