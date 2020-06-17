ChanceLight Behavioral Health, Therapy and Education Hires New President & COO and Promotes Three to Senior Vice President

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChanceLight Behavioral Health, Therapy and Education, the nation's leading provider of behavioral health, therapy and education solutions for children and young adults, announces a new executive and three promotions within its ChanceLight Education division.

Joe Pino joins as President and Chief Operating Officer and Mark DiConsiglio, Binky Jones and Sue Leuser have been promoted to Senior Vice President.

ChanceLight Education operates programs nationwide and partners with school districts to offer innovative programs that provide special education; emotional, behavior and mental health supports services; alternative education and dropout prevention and recovery to students in grades Pre K-12.

"As we continue to grow ChanceLight Education to serve more children, school districts and communities, having smart, dedicated leadership is critical to our future success," said ChanceLight CEO Mark Claypool. "I'm pleased to welcome Joe to our team and I congratulate our three senior vice presidents who have worked for many years to ensure our organization continues to thrive and our students reach their fullest potential."

Pino, who will also serve on the Executive Management Team, is an experienced operations executive. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a finance major and economics minor from the University of Florida, and a Master of Health Administration from the university's College of Public Health and Health Professions.

DiConsiglio, Jones and Leuser have been instrumental to the growth and success of the ChanceLight Education division, helping oversee operations for ChanceLight's Spectrum Center Schools and Programs and Ombudsman Educational Services. Spectrum serves children and young adults aged five to 22 who have autism spectrum disorders, developmental delays, emotional disturbances, behavioral challenges or other special needs. ChanceLight's Ombudsman Educational Services provides alternative education programs for middle and high school students who have dropped out or who are at risk of dropping out of school.

DiConsiglio joined ChanceLight in 2016 as Regional Vice President of Operations for Spectrum. Since then, he has worked to ensure the successful delivery of quality education services to all the ChanceLight schools in the East Region. Previously, he served Florida's Seminole County Public Schools for 15 years. DiConsiglio holds master's (M.S.) and specialist (Ed.S.) degrees in School Psychology from Florida State University, Advanced Graduate Certificate in Educational Leadership from the University of Central Florida and is pursuing his doctorate in Educational Leadership. He is a Nationally Certified and Licensed School Psychologist and has experience consulting with school districts nationwide on the provision of special education and related services.

Jones started her career with ChanceLight in 2000 as an Ombudsman Center Director for Metro Charter, one of eight Arizona schools operated by the company. She has served in several positions for Ombudsman, including Regional Vice President, Regional Manager of Arizona and Assistant Vice President of Operations. Jones is responsible for providing overall leadership, quality assurance and strategic direction for the Ombudsman Charter Schools. She has bachelor's and master's degrees of education and administration from the University of Missouri-Columbia and holds a K-12 Arizona teaching certificate in vocational education and an Arizona Principal's Certificate. She is past President and current Board Member of the Arizona Alternative Education Consortium and serves as Co-Chair for the Educational Momentum Task Force for Opportunities for Youth.

Leuser joined the Ombudsman team in 1999 as a teacher and has held several management positions, including Vice President of Center Operations, Director, Regional Manager and Assistant Director of Center Operations. Leuser is responsible for providing leadership, quality assurance, managerial and administrative support for programs in 11 states, including large urban Illinois programs in Chicago and Rockford. She previously led the accreditation process for Ombudsman learning centers and served on Chicago Public Schools' Workforce Development Committee, the Educator Advisory Council for The Chicago Public Education Fund and the Chicago Student Support Initiative Committees. Leuser earned a bachelor's degree in education from the Pennsylvania State University and holds a certificate as a school improvement specialist from the University of Nebraska.

More about ChanceLight

ChanceLight® is the nation's leading provider of behavioral health, therapy and education solutions for children and young adults. We change the direction of children's lives by offering them the opportunity to create successful, independent futures. ChanceLight serves nearly 19,000 clients and students each year at more than 150 locations in more than 20 states. We work with children and young adults who have special needs, or who have autism spectrum and other behavioral disorders; infants, children and young adults who have complex medical and developmental needs; and middle- and high school students who have dropped out of school or are at risk of dropping out.

