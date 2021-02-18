Chandler, Arizona Program is Supporting African American Tech Founders

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandler Innovations, the city's business incubation and entrepreneurial development program, supports entrepreneurs of all ethnicities and is proud to celebrate Black History Month.

Diana White, CEO of Chandler Innovations Incubator, believes anyone should be able to follow their dreams of owning a business, no matter their ethnicity.

"As an African American woman business owner myself, I know how hard it is to make the dream of starting a business a reality for many people of color," said White. "The ratio of minority founders in tech is still too low. At Chandler Innovations, we strive to make mentoring and support available to everyone."

Chandler Innovations has worked with several African American founders and promotes inclusivity in the technology and innovation industries. Darrell Lieteau, Founder and CEO of Red Pill Infosec, LLC., a cybersecurity company currently in the Chandler Innovations program, was happy to find support for his venture in the city of Chandler.

"Chandler Innovations Incubator has provided me with a wealth of knowledge and experience. They've helped me convert that knowledge into entrepreneurial skill," said Lieteau. "The incubator's experienced cadre of entrepreneurial mentors has made the difference in my transition from "wantrepreneur" to entrepreneur. The real-world experience and guidance the team provides have helped me put into practice the theories I've learned in school. The leadership has helped me become comfortable with being uncomfortable."

Lieteau has learned a great deal about what it takes to launch a successful venture during his time with Chandler Innovations. "My key takeaway from my experience is the realization that having a degree only teaches you how to run an existing business. Chandler Innovations Incubator teaches us how to create, run, and own a business."

Visit https://www.innovationsincubator.com/apply-now.html to learn more and apply to the program.

For more information about Chandler Innovations, visit innovationsincubator.com.

For more information about Red Pill Infosec, LLC., visit https://redpill-infosec.com/

About Chandler Innovations: Chandler Innovations is a business incubation program for tech-focused businesses. The program is sponsored by the City of Chandler and powered by Moonshot at NACET. Chandler Innovations offers four track-programs throughout the year for those who work, live or own property in Chandler. It also provides entrepreneurship mentoring and community events.

