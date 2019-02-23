CHANGAN CS85 COUPE Leads the Race for Premium Coupe SUVs with the Blue Core 2.0T+Aisin 8AT

Competes with the powerful luxury brands

Changan Auto hosted a race featuring other high-profile brands. In this race, the CHANGAN CS85 COUPE challenged German luxury coupe SUVs and coupe SUVs from Japan-China joint ventures. The 2.0T+8AT rivals the luxury coupe SUVs with a surprising acceleration record of around 7.5s in 0-60MPH.

The CS85 COUPE, as a premium coupe SUV, is equipped with the Blue Core D20TGDI turbocharged direct injection engine. The engine is jointly developed by Changan HQ and Changan R&D Center in the U.K., with a maximal power output of 233 HP and a maximal torque of 266 lb-ft. Its transmission is the Aisin 3rd generation 8AT transmission, characterized by an extended speed ratio range, and electronic gear shifts with a response time of no less than 0.8s.

Trendy Design Creates Superior Profile

The front of the CHANGAN CS85 COUPE inherits the style characteristics of the Changan family: the headlights are all LEDs, while the main lenses and 4 crystal lenses, combined with a 3D light strip, present a style of grandeur.

The advanced family design featuring dual waist line combined with the vault flow-light fastback, makes the whole vehicle appear trendy and chic.

High Quality Performance and AI Endow a Brand New Concept upon the Life of the New Middle Class

The wrap-around cockpit constitutes the main theme of the interior decor of the CHANGAN CS85 COUPE. The quality seats, providing a sense of athleticism, creates a unique style containing both luxury and fashion. A system of 48 premium global suppliers makes the whole vehicle's integrated VOC indicator be lower than China standards by 10%.

The CHANGAN CS85 COUPE, based on a deep partnership with Tencent, is equipped with the Tencent TAI automobile AI system. The IACC integrates a self-adaptive navigation system that reaches automatic driving level 2. And the APA4.0 automatic parking system enables automatic parking with one click from 7 angles.

The CHANGAN CS85 COUPE has further enriched the Changan Auto's product line. It's also a great achievement under Changan Auto's third innovation and entrepreneurship strategy. As a premium coupe SUV, CHANGAN CS85 COUPE, characterized by its sleek profile, athleticism, high quality, and AI, will seize a considerable share of market. It will lead the new trend in coupe SUV design and further enhance the market competitiveness of Changan Auto.

