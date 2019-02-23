CHANGAN CS85 COUPE Leads the Race for Premium Coupe SUVs with the Blue Core 2.0T+Aisin 8AT
Feb 23, 2019, 04:12 ET
BEIJING, Feb. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 21, Changan Auto hosted "My life, my style"-- the CHANGAN CS85 COUPE Global Media Test-drive Event. Senior executives from Changan Auto attended the event, along with hundreds of media representatives from all over the world. The CHANGAN CS85 COUPE's outstanding and powerful features were well-received by the media.
Featuring a sleek profile, athleticism, high quality, and AI, the CS85 COUPE is a premium coupe SUV for the new middle class.
Competes with the powerful luxury brands
Changan Auto hosted a race featuring other high-profile brands. In this race, the CHANGAN CS85 COUPE challenged German luxury coupe SUVs and coupe SUVs from Japan-China joint ventures. The 2.0T+8AT rivals the luxury coupe SUVs with a surprising acceleration record of around 7.5s in 0-60MPH.
The CS85 COUPE, as a premium coupe SUV, is equipped with the Blue Core D20TGDI turbocharged direct injection engine. The engine is jointly developed by Changan HQ and Changan R&D Center in the U.K., with a maximal power output of 233 HP and a maximal torque of 266 lb-ft. Its transmission is the Aisin 3rd generation 8AT transmission, characterized by an extended speed ratio range, and electronic gear shifts with a response time of no less than 0.8s.
Trendy Design Creates Superior Profile
The front of the CHANGAN CS85 COUPE inherits the style characteristics of the Changan family: the headlights are all LEDs, while the main lenses and 4 crystal lenses, combined with a 3D light strip, present a style of grandeur.
The advanced family design featuring dual waist line combined with the vault flow-light fastback, makes the whole vehicle appear trendy and chic.
High Quality Performance and AI Endow a Brand New Concept upon the Life of the New Middle Class
The wrap-around cockpit constitutes the main theme of the interior decor of the CHANGAN CS85 COUPE. The quality seats, providing a sense of athleticism, creates a unique style containing both luxury and fashion. A system of 48 premium global suppliers makes the whole vehicle's integrated VOC indicator be lower than China standards by 10%.
The CHANGAN CS85 COUPE, based on a deep partnership with Tencent, is equipped with the Tencent TAI automobile AI system. The IACC integrates a self-adaptive navigation system that reaches automatic driving level 2. And the APA4.0 automatic parking system enables automatic parking with one click from 7 angles.
The CHANGAN CS85 COUPE has further enriched the Changan Auto's product line. It's also a great achievement under Changan Auto's third innovation and entrepreneurship strategy. As a premium coupe SUV, CHANGAN CS85 COUPE, characterized by its sleek profile, athleticism, high quality, and AI, will seize a considerable share of market. It will lead the new trend in coupe SUV design and further enhance the market competitiveness of Changan Auto.
SOURCE Changan Auto
Share this article