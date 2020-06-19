Change Agent Communications Launches New Consulting Practice with Diversity and Inclusion Focus

"It's one thing to post a bold statement on social media about standing against systemic racism, but it's another thing to have a population of employees who know you don't live that truth and have experiences that indicate otherwise," said Angela Connor, Founder and CEO of Change Agent Communications. "Now Look Inward isn't 'diversity training,' where we come in and provide directives. It's a collaboration rooted in facilitating, educating and helping companies create a continuous learning culture that drives real change from the inside out, based on where the companies are today and where they'd like to go."

Connor also launched a new podcast, Now Look Inward with Angela Connor , to coincide with the launch of the new practice and serve as a resource. The podcast's candid interviews and eye-opening insights will provide different perspectives for corporate leaders on the journey to driving change. Currently available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, the podcast features a trailer and a full episode with a human resources professional discussing her experience with racial disparities in the workplace.

Initial feedback on Now Look Inward has been very positive, and Connor has already had virtual meetings with several organizations interested in the service. "I'm known for my authenticity, directness and willingness to share my experiences to help others open up and engage," Connor said. "Unveiling truths and then addressing them isn't an easy thing to do, but I believe I can jump-start that process and be a conduit for change."

