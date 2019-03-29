Change in Number of Shares and Votes in AB Fagerhult
Mar 29, 2019, 09:12 ET
HABO, Sweden, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Fagerhult (the "Company") has, as previously announced, carried out an issue in kind for the total number of 11 244 805 shares. In March 2019, the new shares have been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, and the number of shares and votes in the Company thereby increased by 11 244 805.
Prior to the registration of the new shares there were in total 115 650 000 shares and votes in the Company. As of 29 March 2019, there are in total 126 894 805 shares and votes in the Company.
The information is such that Fagerhult is obliged to make public pursuant to Chapter 4, Section 9 of the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Fagerhult contact person set out below, at 13.40 CET on 29 March 2019
Disclosures may be submitted by
Bodil Sonesson
CEO
mobile: +46-72223-7602
e-mail: bodil.sonesson@fagerhult.se
Michael Wood
CFO
mobile: +46-73-087-46-47
e-mail: michael.wood@fagerhult.se
