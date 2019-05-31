BOLIDEN, Sweden, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, the annual general meeting in Boliden on 3 May 2019 resolved on an automatic share redemption procedure including a split of Boliden's shares, a so called share split 2:1, whereby one existing share is divided into two shares. The share split has been carried out during May 2019, resulting in an increase of the number of shares and votes in Boliden by 273,511,169.

As of 31 May 2019, the number of shares and votes in Boliden totals 547,022,338. The shares added through the share split will, however, be redeemed during June 2019 as a part of the redemption procedure, after which the number of shares and votes in the company again will amount to 273,511,169.

For more information about the redemption procedure, please see Boliden's website, www.boliden.com.

For further information, please contact:Klas Nilsson, Director Group Communications, tel: +46-70-453-65-88

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.00 CET on 31 May 2019.

Boliden is a metals company with a commitment to sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, but our business is global. The company's core competence is within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metals recycling. Boliden has a total of approximately 5,800 employees and a turnover of SEK 50 billion. Its shares is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, segment Large Cap. www.boliden.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/change-in-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-boliden,c2828052

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/2828052/1053798.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE Boliden

Related Links

http://www.boliden.com

