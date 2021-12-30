Change in number of shares and votes in Vitrolife AB (publ)

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the decision at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 20 October 2021, Vitrolife AB has issued a total of 17,251,312 new shares. As of 30 December 2021, following the new issue of shares, the number of shares and votes in Vitrolife AB (publ) amounts to 135,447,190.

Gothenburg, December 30, 2021

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Thomas Axelsson, CEO

CONTACT:

Queries should be addressed to:

Thomas Axelsson, CEO, tel 46 31 721 80 01

Mikael Engblom, CFO, tel 46 31 721 80 14

This information is information that Vitrolife AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 5.30 pm CET on December 30, 2021.

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

