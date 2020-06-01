Change of Employee Representatives in the Board of Directors of Husqvarna AB

STOCKHOLM, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna AB (publ) today announces that Dan Byström and Tina Helmke Hallberg have been appointed as employee representatives in the Board of Directors of Husqvarna AB effective as of June 1, 2020. They replace Carita Svärd and Soili Johansson who currently have these positions.

Daniel Tornberg is appointed new deputy employee representative from June 1, 2020.

Husqvarna Group is a global leading producer of outdoor power products and innovative solutions for forest, park and garden care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a global leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold under brands including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Poulan Pro, Weed Eater, Flymo, Zenoah and Diamant Boart via dealers and retailers to consumers and professionals in more than 100 countries. Net sales in 2019 amounted to SEK 42bn and the Group has around 13,000 employees in 40 countries.

