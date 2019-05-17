Change of Leadership for the Esaote Group: Franco Fontana New CEO, Eugenio Biglieri New Chief Operating Officer

The Shareholders' Meeting of Esaote S.p.A. took notice of the resignation submitted by the CEO of the Group Karl-Heinz Lumpi and has appointed the new Board of Directors composed by Wu Guangming – confirmed Chairman - Franco Fontana, Eugenio Biglieri, Xie Yufeng, e Zheng Hongzhe.

The Board of Directors has immediately appointed Franco Fontana to the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Franco Fontana – who holds a doctorate in Computer Science and telecommunications at the University of Genoa and subsequently an Executive MBA at SDA Bocconi of Milan - has matured more than twenty years of experience in software applied to medical imaging and healthcare IT along a professional career that started as an entrepreneur and evolved as an executive manager. He took the direction of the Business Unit of EBIT AET, belonging to Esaote Group since 2008. Under his leadership, the Medical IT PACS business is constantly growing year after year, and Ebit has become a market leader in Italy and consolidated its international presence in Europe, Latin America and APAC.

To support Franco in his new role, effective immediately, Eugenio Biglieri has been appointed to the new role of Chief Operating Officer, with responsibilities spanning across Research & Development, Manufacturing, Operations, Strategic Marketing, Quality & Regulatory, and servicing of Medical Systems. Eugenio Biglieri joined Esaote in 1985, and over the years he has covered positions of increasing responsibility up to hold the roles of MRI Marketing Director and Chief Global service Officer.

The Board of Directors wishes to express its heartfelt gratitude to Karl-Heinz Lumpi for his commitment over the years to the leadership of Esaote. Mr Lumpi will continue to provide support over the coming months to complete the latest applications planned for the MyLab9 family.

About Esaote

The Esaote Group is a leader in the biomedical equipment sector, in particular in the areas of ultrasound, dedicated MRI, and software for managing the diagnostic process. The company currently employs about 1,150 people. With its headquarters in Genoa and its own production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, Esaote is active in 80 countries in the world. Information on Esaote and its products is available at www.esaote.com

© Copyright Esaote 2019

SOURCE Esaote S.p.A.

Related Links

www.esaote.com

