Change the World for $1

Robert Freeman, former Vice President of International Marketing at Sybase, exited corporate life to become a high school teacher at Los Altos High School in Los Altos, CA. He became a high school teacher to fulfill a promise he made to his former high school chemistry teacher who kept Freeman from being homeless. The promise? When he "made it" he would give back.

While teaching his AP Economics class, a group of students were discussing how, "everything in the world is so bad." Freeman saw this as a teaching opportunity and posed a question to the class, "What could you do for $1?" The students collectively pooled together their dollars and built a classroom in a developing country. Since then, Freeman created the non-profit organization, One Dollar For Life (ODFL), where he is currently the Executive Director. To date, ODFL has built over 130 projects, including 14 classrooms, in developing countries. "We've got kids who can say, while I was in high school, I was able to build four schools in the developing world for the cost of a latte," said Freeman.

Since that day, ODFL continues to address the needs in developing countries. From building classrooms, playgrounds, birthing centers, latrines, to the Girls' Equality Project where ODFL provides washable sanitary supplies to teenage girls keeping them in school. By keeping girls in school they are kept from a life where they become second-class citizens, or in more extreme cases are period shamed, commit suicide, sold as child brides or sex slaves.

For more information on the One Dollar For Life organization and how you can help please visit ODFL.org. ODFL works with shared investments, of any size, to fund every project. They help individuals and small organizations invest in specific, tangible projects. 100% of every donation goes to a project and is tax deductible.

