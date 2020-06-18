Changemakers, humor & real talk: New livestreamed show Climate Curious entertains and engages audiences on climate change

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For those who want to learn more about climate change, environmental justice, and whether it's ever OK to laugh when talking about such serious subjects, The Solutions Project has the show for you. Climate Curious - focused on real talk from solutionaries saving our planet - debuts at 4 pm EDT on Tuesday, June 23, when it will livestream on The Solutions Project's Facebook and YouTube accounts. The first episode, Justice First, will feature award-winning actor Mark Ruffalo, who co-founded The Solutions Project; Justice First campaign co-founder the Rev. Leo Woodberry; and UPROSE Executive Director Elizabeth Yeampierre.

"Millions of people are speaking out about the overdue demand to dismantle systemic racism. Our unjust systems have clearly led to communities not having access to 100% clean energy, clean water, nutritious food, and productive soils. This conversation is not new and now millions more want to get involved, but they don't know how or they don't feel like they know enough about the issues," said Ruffalo. "We hope they can check out Climate Curious – a fun and unfiltered show that newbies can enjoy just as much as experienced activists can."

Climate Curious will highlight today's most innovative changemakers in the climate justice movement, answer viewers' questions, and entertain while it educates. The show is presented by The Solutions Project, a nonprofit that promotes climate justice through grantmaking and amplifying the stories of frontline community leaders in the media. Ruffalo serves on the organization's board, along with award-winning actor Don Cheadle.

Hosted by Agency of Joy Founder and 2017 Grist 50 honoree Sean A. Watkins, Climate Curious will feature humor and raw talk with climate activists, thought leaders, academics, and special guests about the latest environmental headlines and issues including environmental racism and the links among race, climate and COVID-19.

The show will lift up fascinating stories that too often go untold from unapologetic youth, indigenous voices, and equity advocates from across the US. These "solutionaries" include Chandra Farley of the Partnership for Southern Equity in Atlanta, who has been working for a nationwide moratorium on utility shut-offs during the coronavirus pandemic; and Groundswell CEO Michelle Moore, who is making solar energy more accessible to low-income communities and communities of color.

"As demand for justice keeps building, more and more people are trying to educate themselves about the issues. We are excited to introduce them to our frontline grantees and other Climate Curious guests who are visionary teachers doing amazing work to further climate justice and build a more equitable and just nation," said The Solutions Project Executive Director Sarah Shanley Hope. Climate Curious will showcase their solutions, and inform viewers on how they can get involved."

Climate Curious will air for 30 minutes on The Solutions Project's Facebook and YouTube accounts every Tuesday at 4 pm EDT for eight weeks, from Tuesday, June 23 to Tuesday, August 18. Recordings of each episode will be available on The Solutions Project's YouTube account.

"These are serious times, and climate change is a serious topic. At the same time, people still need some joy and laughter right now," said host Sean A. Watkins. "As people spend more time at home, we hope they will tune into Climate Curious to learn, to laugh, and to celebrate the solutionaries building toward the better world I believe in for us all."

About the Reverend Leo Woodberry

The Rev. Leo Woodberry is pastor of Kingdom Living Temple, executive director of the New Alpha Community Development Corporation in Florence, SC, and co-founder of the Justice First movement, which calls for environmental justice, forest protection and 100% clean energy. For three decades, he has been at the forefront of addressing issues of environmental racism and climate justice.

As a member of the African American Environmental Justice Action Network (AAEJAN), Rev. Woodberry was instrumental in uniting people of color across America, and in influencing the Ford Foundation and other philanthropic entities to support people of color and communities disproportionately impacted by environmental hazards.

Rev. Woodberry served on the steering committee of the Peoples Climate Movement, and continues to work on clean water and air issues and renewable and sustainable energy issues with South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control.

About Elizabeth Yeampierre

Elizabeth Yeampierre is an internationally recognized Puerto Rican attorney and environmental and climate justice leader of African and Indigenous ancestry born and raised in New York City. A national leader in the climate justice movement, Elizabeth is the co-chair of the Climate Justice Alliance. She is Executive Director of UPROSE, Brooklyn's oldest Latino community-based organization. Her award-winning vision for an inter-generational, multi-cultural and community-led organization is the driving force behind UPROSE. She is a longtime advocate and trailblazer for community organizing around just, sustainable development, environmental justice, and community-led climate adaptation and community resiliency in Sunset Park. Prior to assuming the Executive Director position at UPROSE, Ms. Yeampierre was the Director of Legal Education and Training at the Puerto Rican Legal Defense Fund, Director of Legal Services for the American Indian Law Alliance, and Dean of Puerto Rican Student Affairs at Yale University. She holds a BA from Fordham University and a law degree from Northeastern University.

