Changes in Alfa Laval Group Management

LUND, Sweden, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - today announces that Peter Torstensson, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Marketing & Communications, has decided to retire as of July 1, 2020.

"Peter has played a key strategic rol in the company over more than 20 years," says Tom Erixon, President and CEO of the Alfa Laval Group. "In that time period Alfa Laval has developed into a world leader in many applications, supporting our customers to transit into more sustainable business models. Peter's branding and strategic communication expertise have served us well."

Peter Torstensson joined Alfa Laval in 1999 as a member of the Group Management, with responsibility for brand and communications.

"Working for Alfa Laval during the past 20 years has been a pleasure and a privilege. It has been a period with radical changes, including a rebirth of the company and the brand, the return to the stock exchange and the strategic journey with three CEOs," says Peter Torstensson.

A new operating model for Marketing & Communications will stepwise be implemented during the third quarter.

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

