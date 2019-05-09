Changes in Securitas Group Management and Creation of Global Functional Units

STOCKHOLM, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We are creating three new global functional units and making changes to the Securitas Group Management team to support our strategy and related to upcoming retirements.

We are continuing to deliver well on our Vision 2020, with strong organic sales growth and improved margins, and to shape the strategy which enables us to accelerate further beyond 2020. Our focus remains on building deep specialization in each of our protective services, adding data-driven intelligence and delivering client centric solutions.

Three new global functional units created

To further emphasize this focus, we will from July 1, 2019 create three new global functional units:

• Global Clients & Vertical Markets, responsible for our largest global clients and for developing specialization in new vertical markets.

• Global Electronic Security Business Center, responsible for developing a global business approach with common tools, processes, products and services within Electronic Security.

• Global Guarding Center of Excellence, responsible for continuing to strengthen our core by developing global expertise, common tools and processes within Guarding.

Changes to the Securitas Group Management team

As a natural consequence of this evolution as well as related to upcoming retirements, we are also making changes to the management team.

The following changes will take effect from July 1, 2019:

• Brian Riis Nielsen is appointed to SVP Global Clients, leader of the Global Clients & Vertical Markets function and a member of Securitas Group Management

• Tony Byerly continues in his role as President, Securitas Electronic Security North America and is appointed to a member of Securitas Group Management. Tony Byerly will also lead the Global Electronic Security Business Center unit

• Luis Posadas retires from his role as Divisional President Ibero-America and steps down from Securitas Group Management. Jorge Couto is appointed to Divisional President Ibero-America and a member of Securitas Group Management.

• Andreas Lindback continues in his role as Divisional President AMEA and is appointed a member of Securitas Group Management.

The following changes will take effect from January 1, 2020:

• Santiago Galaz is appointed Executive Chairman of Securitas North America and steps down from Securitas Group Management.

• Greg Anderson is appointed to President, North American Guarding, and a member of Securitas Group Management.

• José Castejon is appointed to Chief Operating Officer, North American Guarding and a member of Securitas Group Management. José will also lead the Global Guarding Center of Excellence unit.

• Bill Barthelemy retires from his role as Chief Operating Officer, North America and steps down from Securitas Group Management. Bill will assist as an advisor and continue working with select clients through 2021.

Additionally, a process to identify a global SVP of People and member of Securitas Group Management has been initiated.

The following individuals continue in their present roles: Bart Adam (CFO), Peter Karlströmer (Divisional President Security Services Europe), Henrik Zetterberg (COO Security Services Europe), Aimé Lyagre (COO and CTO Security Services Europe), Marc Pissens (President Aviation), Martin Althén (CIO), Jan Lindström (SVP Finance), Frida Rosenholm (SVP General Counsel) and Helena Andreas (SVP Brand & Communications).

The team to lead the next phase



"As we continue our transformation into an intelligent protective services business, we are now also putting our leadership team of the future in place. Over the last years we have added external expertise in key areas through Martin Althén, Frida Rosenholm, Helena Andreas and Peter Karlströmer. I am also very pleased to appoint Brian Riis Nielsen, Tony Byerly, Greg Anderson, José Castejon, Jorge Couto and Andreas Lindback to Securitas Group Management as I consider their success proof of the incredible leadership strength we have in our company. They all have long experience in Securitas and our industry, and I am confident they will maintain business continuity and continue to deliver strong services to our clients in their critical roles," says Magnus Ahlqvist, Securitas President and CEO.

Magnus adds, "I would like to sincerely thank Luis Posadas for his strong contribution to Securitas, in particular in Spain, Europe and to building the Ibero-America Division. I would also like to thank both Santiago and Bill who have made enormous contributions to Securitas' growth in North America, as well as to our development into a truly global company. I am delighted that Santiago Galaz and Bill Barthelemy remain with us in new capacities, so that we will continue to benefit from their wealth of experience."

"We have a strong position as a company and look forward to continuing to lead the development of the security services industry," Magnus concludes.

About the new Securitas Group Management members

ABOUT Brian Riis Nielsen

Brian Riis Nielsen is appointed to SVP for Global Clients and leader of Global Clients & Vertical Markets function and a member of Securitas Group Management from July 1 2019. He will be based in Copenhagen. Brian holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Odense and several risk and insurance degrees from the Insurance Academy in Denmark.

Brian has a solid history of building strong client relationships as well as growing and transforming organizations, demonstrated both in his role as Country President of Denmark from 2007 and since 2013 in his role as Country President of the UK. Brian spent 15 years in the Insurance & security industry, before joining Securitas in 2002.

ABOUT Tony Byerly

Tony Byerly continues in his role as President, Securitas Electronic Security and is appointed a member of Securitas Group Management from July 1, 2019. He will be based in Ohio and holds a BS, Social Science and Business, Eureka College.

Since joining Securitas in 2016 as part of the Diebold acquisition, Tony has successfully launched and established Securitas electronic security platform in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Over his career Tony has grown profitable Electronic Security businesses both in the US and on an international level and gained substantial experience of successfully leading teams.

ABOUT Greg Anderson

Greg Anderson is appointed President, North American Guarding and a member of Securitas Group Management from January 1, 2020. He will be based in New Jersey and holds a BS, Business/Marketing, California State University-San Bernardino.

Greg joined Securitas in 2010 and most recently served as President of the Pacific Region, where he has demonstrated a strong track record of building teams and generating excellent results.

ABOUT José Castejon

José Castejon is appointed to Chief Operating Officer, North American Guarding and a member of Securitas Group Management from January 1, 2020. He will be based in New Jersey and holds a BS, Business Administration, Florida International University.

José has served as the Region President of the South Region and as Area Vice President in Orlando over his 12 years with Securitas. José has deep guarding experience and has consistently delivered strong results.

ABOUT Jorge Couto

Jorge Couto is appointed to Divisional President, Ibero America and a member of Securitas Group Management from July 1, 2019. He will be based in Lisbon. Jorge studied engineering, marketing and management and holds a degree in security studies.

As a leader of Securitas Portugal since December 2006 with an outstanding track record, Jorge is well prepared to take over the leadership of our Ibero America Division. Jorge is a true veteran to Securitas, having joined in 1998 and worked both as Branch and Area Manager.

ABOUT Andreas Lindback

Andreas Lindback continues in his role as Divisional President for AMEA and is appointed a member of Securitas Group Management from July 1, 2019. He is based in Singapore and holds a M.Sc. in Finance from Stockholm School of Economics.

Andreas has been in his current role since 2017, before which he held roles as Divisional Controller in AMEA and Corporate Finance Manager at Securitas Group since joining Securitas in 2011. Over the last years Andreas has delivered substantial growth and built a strong team for AMEA, where we are now well positioned with a clear strategy to build further momentum in the region.

This press release is also available at: www.securitas.com



Information:

Helena Andreas, SVP Brand and Communications Securitas Group, tel +46 10 470 3011, mobile +46 72 709 3011, or helena.andreas@securitas.com



Micaela Sjökvist, Head of IR Securitas Group, tel +46 10 470 3013, mobile +46 74 116 7443, or micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/securitas/r/changes-in-securitas-group-management-and-creation-of-global-functional-units,c2808141

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Securitas