Changes to Moberg Pharma´s management team

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moberg Pharma AB (OMX: MOB) implements changes in the management team where Mark Beveridge, VP Finance, reassumes responsibility for the finance function and replaces Sarah Hellerfelt who has decided to leave her position as CFO for the company.

Mark Beveridge is a chartered accountant and joined Moberg Pharma in 2015, previously having served as senior advisor to the company in accounting and ERP systems. As Vice President Finance, he is a key member of Moberg's transaction and finance team. Mark brings extensive experience within system and financial management with a strong background in accounting, audit and advisory services.

"I look forward to continue working together with Mark Beveridge. I would also like to thank Sarah Hellerfelt for her excellent contributions to the company over the past years and wish her all the best in the future", says Anna Ljung, CEO of Moberg Pharma.

Anna Ljung, CEO, telephone: +46 707 66 60 30, E-mail: anna.ljung@mobergpharma.se

Mark Beveridge, Vice President Finance, telephone: +46 8 522 307 00, e-mail: mark.beveridge@mobergpharma.se

