Changes to the Securitas Group Management team, Which Will be Reduced by two

STOCKHOLM, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimé Lyagre, COO and CTO Security Services Europe, has decided to leave Securitas. This role is not replaced and the responsibilities will be split between Henrik Zetterberg, who remains COO Security Services Europe and a member of Group Management but with expanded responsibilities across Europe, and Thomas Lundstedt who joined Securitas as European Solution Leader in April 2020.

The role of President Aviation will no longer be part of Group Management.

These changes are effective July 1, 2020. All other Group Management members continue in their present roles.

"Aimé Lyagre has decided to leave Securitas. During his 16 years with Securitas he has been a highly appreciated leader and colleague. Among many other things, Aimé has been instrumental to delivering Electronic Solutions in Europe. I want to thank Aimé for his contribution and wish him the best of luck going forward", says Magnus Ahlqvist, President and CEO.

