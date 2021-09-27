Changing Lives One Bike at a Time

The average cost of an adaptive bicycle is $3,000 - $5,000. Project Mobility fundraisers are vital to give away these life changing bicycles.

The 5K will be held at Mount Saint Mary Park in St. Charles, Illinois. This unique event will include 6 craft beer stops throughout the course for the runners/walkers to sample along their way. The event will feature local craft breweries.

Following the 5K there will be a party in the park, with live entertainment, beer, local restaurants, and presentation of the Adaptive Bike Giveaway. Registration/Check-in begins at 10:00 am and the race begins promptly at 12:00 pm.

There will also be a virtual option for those not quite ready for an in-person event. You can support our 5K from anywhere that you live.

CHANGE A LIFE, HELP GET SOMEONE WITH A DISABILITY AN ADAPTIVE BIKE

HOW?

Walk, Run, Drink Beer, Fundraise, Donate!

"I've never seen Gracie use her legs so efficiently and never thought I'd see the day where she could ride a bike on her own!! I have tears of joy and gratitude as I write this and thank you, Project Mobility, and ALDI with all my heart. There is nothing greater than seeing my child who once sat on the sidelines be able to play, laugh, and have pure joy with the other kids!! Thank You!!"

Jenn, Mother of a recent Adaptive Bike Giveaway Recipient

For more information on Hops for Hope 5K Beer Run/Walk and to read about this year's bike recipient or to find out how you can make a difference in the lives of children, adults and wounded soldiers with special needs head to hopsforhope5k.com or contact Katherine Reda at 630-464-2991 or email: [email protected]

Contact: Event Director

Katherine Reda

630-464-2991

[email protected]

