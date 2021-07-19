Changing Lives One Bike at a Time: This is not your typical bike ride

The ride will take place at James O. Breen Park in St. Charles, Illinois. Riders can choose from a 10-mile family trail ride or a 29, 47, or 62 mile road ride on quiet country roads.

Post Ride Celebration includes live music, local craft beer, food, raffles, and the Adaptive Bike Giveaway. Everything is included in the cost of your ticket.

There will also be a virtual option for those not quite ready for an in-person event. You can support our ride from anywhere that you live. An event attendee from 2020's ride said "I am not local to St. Charles, so it was so great to be able to ride in my area in Milwaukee and fundraise to get all these great kids their much-deserved bikes".

CHANGE A LIFE HELP GET A CHILD GET AN ADAPTIVE BIKE

HOW? Ride, Fundraise, Donate, Just Buy a Bike or VOTE!

The more money that is raised the more adaptive bicycles that could be given away.

Adaptive Bike Giveaway - Freedom Concepts will be donating a $5,000 bike that will be given to a child with any disability that has the most "likes" on the Project Mobility Facebook page. See website for details. Bike will be presented at the ride.

Register at www.projectmobility.org

One rider said, "this is one of the few cycling events my entire family can enjoy. As an endurance cyclist I routinely ride 50+ miles. My wife however isn't a strong cyclist. With the route selections and shorter trail ride, it provides all of us the opportunity to do a ride that meets our skill levels. I did the longer ride and my wife did the 10 mile trail ride, finishing about the same time."

Contact: Event Director

Katherine Reda

630-464-2991

[email protected]

