Changing the Landscape of Smart City with AI Tech: 2019 Smart City Summit & Expo (SCSE) to be Held in March 2019

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 2019 Smart City Summit & Expo (SCSE), Asia's largest annual smart city tradeshow, will be held at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei, Taiwan, March 26 to 29. Jointly organized by Taipei City Government, Taiwan Smart City Solutions Alliance, and Taipei Computer Association, SCSE has invited professionals from all around the world to share their experiences in smart city development, and to showcase innovative smart city solutions since 2014.

In 2018, SCSE has attracted 120 city leaders and representatives from 50 countries, 210 exhibitors, and over 30,000 visitors. Furthermore, SCSE organizes 3 professional sub-expos, Smart Healthcare Expo (SHE Taipei), FuturED Expo, and Intelligent Building Expo (IBE Taipei), in 2018, which involve experts and professionals with different specialties. There were 65 forums focusing on sustainability, mobility, healthcare, and building, addressing all issues and trends in smart cities. Read more at http://en.smartcity.org.tw/

2019 Smart City Summit & Expo will include following features:

1. "AIoT Invigorates Smart City"

In past 5 years, the theme of SCSE has been "Building Smart Cities on the IoT", which focuses on the importance of IoT (Internet of Things) and smart city applications worldwide. In 2019 edition, SCSE foresees the value in A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) applications in smart cities, introducing a diversity of up-to-date technologies and the insights into the future.

2. Serial Programs of "A.I. 50"

To highlight the application of A.I. technology in smart cities, SCSE will launch the first time ever "AI 50: AI x IoT x Smart City" campaign in 2019. Fifty selected AI startups and their smart city innovations will be showcased via "AI 50 Pavilion", a series of forum tracks along with rich opportunities in networking with key decision makers and stakeholders. Winners to the campaign may win free display space, accommodation, or even the flight tickets. Join us now at https://en.smartcity.org.tw/index.php/en-us/program/ai-50-campaign

3. Explore Cross-industry Collaboration in Professional Sub-expos

In 2018, SCSE developed 3 sub-expos to accelerate cross-domain cooperation and industrial integration, and received positive feedbacks. In 2019, it will expand to cover 4 sub-expos during the event including healthcare, building, education, and mobility. Moreover, as one of our missions in smart city is to create a better life for next generation, place-making and sustainability will also be new elements in next year's edition, revealing more future possibilities.

4. More Connections with the World

As the largest smart city event in Asia, SCSE now grows beyond domestic scale with a wider international outreach than ever. In 2018, 12 cities or region pavilions were present at SCSE to demonstrate the cutting-edge technologies in their countries. Furthermore, more than 300 cross-country matchmaking sessions were successfully held in 2018 SCSE. In 2019, SCSE is expected to invite more than 150 city representatives and over 2,000 oversea professionals.

As the leading IoT event in the world, SCSE now is ready to inspire the world as a business hub for everyone from all walks.

