"Changing the Story" Podcast Launches, Sharing Action To Inspire Innovation

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh from publishing their recent book, Own the AI Revolution, which was launched at the United Nations' AI for Good Summit, authors Michael Ashley and Neil Sahota are introducing a new podcast today titled Changing the Story, which will feature conversations with thought leaders, who are transforming our world.

The Changing the Story podcast will dive into the myriad ways society can continue to thrive, now and in the future, through the confluence of art, technology, culture and innovation. The free form and casual format is intended to provide a wide range of ideas and share actions already in motion to move the collective conversation toward positive change.

"Numerous notable individuals have signed on to appear in the bi-weekly series, including United Nation officials, best-selling authors, environmental/sustainability advocacy group leaders, futurists, a director of a cutting-edge art collective , and a California State Senator," according to Mr. Sahota.

"Each podcast will appear on Youtube, Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Sound Cloud, and other channels," said Mr. Ashley, "as we want to share people's stories with a broad audience to generate more hope and action in the world."

About Neil Sahota: Neil Sahota is a futurist and leading expert on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other next generation technologies. He is the author of Own the AI Revolution (McGraw Hill), selected by Soundview as a 2019 Best Business Book. He works with the United Nations on the AI for Good initiative. Sahota is also an IBM Master Inventor, former leader of the IBM Watson Group, professor at the University of California/Irvine and president of Althena Systems, Inc., a professional, scientific and technical consulting company. His work spans multiple industries, including legal services, healthcare, life sciences, retail, travel, transportation, energy, utilities, automotive, telecommunications, media, and government.

About Michael Ashley: Michael Ashley co-wrote the best-selling book Own the AI Revolution with Neil Sahota. He has written over twenty books and four overall best sellers. Prior to founding his own content company, he was a screenwriting consultant to Disney. Using the power of words, he helps his clients share their story to grow their brands.

SOURCE Neil Sahota