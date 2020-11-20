Changsha: Innovation Highland for China New Media

China New Media Conference 2020 mainly displayed the representative products and technologies, including 4K restoration technique for classic films, real-time AI sign language news report, application of 5G+VR industrial rendering technology in advanced manufacturing field, 5G intelligent radio station, and 4K UHDV technology and panoramic sound effects. All these innovative achievements are the fruits of the cluster effect of Changsha in the layout of video culture and creative industries.

Malanshan Video Cultural Park, which relies on internet technologies and focuses on video culture, is an innovation highland established by Changsha in recent years. After two years of development, it has soon become a cultural and creative gathering area, with digital video as its leading industry. During the epidemic period, Malanshan Video Cultural Park helped a group of leading enterprises with their site selection and settlement by online inviting tenders, online negotiation and online contract signing. So far, 1462 new enterprises have registered, among which, 18 are Global 500 and renowned listed companies, including 4 main board listed companies namely MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA, TVZONE, CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP, and HUNAN TV & BROADCAST INTERMEDIARY CO., LTD.

This year, a hit show named 'Sisters Who Brave the Winds and Waves' ignited the China's summer. It is a high-quality variety show produced by MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA in Malanshan Video Cultural Park. Owing to its high popularity, MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA's market value has exceeded 130 billion yuan.

With a sudden rise of AI, Malanshan Video Cultural Park keeps following the development of technological innovation and making itself cutting-edge. A few days ago, there was a "new friend" in government affairs hall of Kaifu district, Changsha. It can provide 24-hour sign language service for hearing impaired in the hall. This high-tech product is invented by Malanshan Hunan Qianbo Information Technology Co. Ltd..

Hunan Qianbo Information Technology Co. Ltd. has devoted itself in the research and development of "virtual sign language anchor" technology, which has been widely applied in live news columns. Their products have been purchased by a great number of media, schools and government affairs halls. In October 2020, Qianbo Information Technology Co. Ltd. has reached the consensus with UNOSSC on the application of AI sign language translation technology and sign language IT project for hearing impaired.

In the future, the layout of Changsha New Media industry will become an important engine for fulfilling the goal of high-quality economic development. Changsha will also speed up the pace to realize its goal of becoming the innovation highland of China New Media industry.

Caption: China Media Conference 2020

Caption: Staff in Qianbo Information Technology Co. Ltd. is introducing "virtual sign language anchor" technology.

